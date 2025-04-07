A parachutist was left dangling from a rugby stadium roof after crashing in France ahead of the Sale's Champions Cup on Sunday, 6 April.

Two parachutists were delivering the match ball onto the pitch at the Stadium de Toulouse, but upon their descent, one of them veered off course.

Video captured by Alistair Grove-White showed the moment of the crash and the subsequent rescue.

Firefighters raised a cherry picker ladder from the back of their vehicle to reach the trooper and detatch the parachute from the roof.

The incident delayed the match by approximately 40 minutes.