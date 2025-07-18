The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois betting tips: Best bet and latest odds for fight night
Follow our boxing betting tips as Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois meet at Wembley Stadium
Usyk vs Dubois betting tip:
- Oleksandr Usyk Rounds 7-12 - 11/4 William Hill
It’s going to take something pretty special from Daniel Dubois on Saturday if he is to end Oleksandr Usyk’s unbeaten record, which stretches back to 2013.
In that time, he has had 23 fights, 23 wins with 14 knockouts, including stoppage wins against Tony Bellew and Dubois first time around.
The pair met back in August 2023, when Usyk secured the knockout in the ninth round in somewhat controversial fashion.
Dubois was judged to have landed a low blow in the fifth round, which floored Usyk, and the Ukrainian was given a maximum of five minutes to recover. He recovered and went on to force the stoppage.
However, after the fight, many voices - including Dubois - questioned the validity of the low-blow decision, and the Brit felt he was robbed of the win.
That was only the second loss of his career, the other one coming against Joe Joyce in 2020, and now he is eying revenge after three wins in a row, including the stoppage win against Anthony Joshua last September.
Usyk to reign supreme
Despite the controversy and Dubois’ version of events, Usyk dominated every round last time out and has since beaten Tyson Fury twice to further cement his place as the best heavyweight on the planet.
He might be 38, but he is showing no signs of slowing down, and betting boxing sites are all backing the Ukrainian at odds of 1/3, while you can get 3/1 on Dubois and 22/1 on a draw.
While we have no doubt Usyk can go the distance, there are doubts surrounding his British opponent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Dubois has only gone the distance once, largely due to his explosive power with 21 wins inside the distance, 19 of which have finished inside five rounds.
That said, we can’t see that happening this time around against the quality and movement of Usyk, so we’re backing Usyk to take control and finish the job in the second half of the fight.
Usyk vs Dubois betting tip: Usyk to win in Rounds 7-12 - 11/4 with William Hill
Please gamble responsibly
If you’re having a bet on the boxing this weekend, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
Betting sites can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling.
The same can be said if you’re dabbling with casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling platform.
Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
It can be tempting to take up free bet offers or casino bonuses, but we always advise punters to use responsible gambling resources to avoid addiction.
Gambling sites offer customers tools like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control. Make best use of these to protect yourself from problem gambling.
If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.