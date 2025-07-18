Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Usyk vs Dubois betting tip:

Oleksandr Usyk Rounds 7-12 - 11/4 William Hill

It’s going to take something pretty special from Daniel Dubois on Saturday if he is to end Oleksandr Usyk’s unbeaten record, which stretches back to 2013.

In that time, he has had 23 fights, 23 wins with 14 knockouts, including stoppage wins against Tony Bellew and Dubois first time around.

The pair met back in August 2023, when Usyk secured the knockout in the ninth round in somewhat controversial fashion.

Dubois was judged to have landed a low blow in the fifth round, which floored Usyk, and the Ukrainian was given a maximum of five minutes to recover. He recovered and went on to force the stoppage.

However, after the fight, many voices - including Dubois - questioned the validity of the low-blow decision, and the Brit felt he was robbed of the win.

That was only the second loss of his career, the other one coming against Joe Joyce in 2020, and now he is eying revenge after three wins in a row, including the stoppage win against Anthony Joshua last September.

Usyk to reign supreme

Despite the controversy and Dubois’ version of events, Usyk dominated every round last time out and has since beaten Tyson Fury twice to further cement his place as the best heavyweight on the planet.

He might be 38, but he is showing no signs of slowing down, and betting boxing sites are all backing the Ukrainian at odds of 1/3, while you can get 3/1 on Dubois and 22/1 on a draw.

While we have no doubt Usyk can go the distance, there are doubts surrounding his British opponent.

Dubois has only gone the distance once, largely due to his explosive power with 21 wins inside the distance, 19 of which have finished inside five rounds.

That said, we can’t see that happening this time around against the quality and movement of Usyk, so we’re backing Usyk to take control and finish the job in the second half of the fight.

Usyk vs Dubois betting tip: Usyk to win in Rounds 7-12 - 11/4 with William Hill

