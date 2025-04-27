I upheld family name – Chris Eubank Jr defeats Conor Benn in front of father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr declared he had “upheld the family name” after defeating bitter rival Conor Benn in front of his once-estranged father, Chris Eubank Sr, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a fight simmering with family history, coming three decades after their fathers’ fierce rivalry first captured British boxing, Eubank Jr edged Benn by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 116-112.

Hours earlier, the crowd went wild as Eubank Sr made a surprise entrance and shared an emotional greeting with his son, the pair having seemingly long been distant and Eubank Sr having been critical of this bout.

“A lot, it was special,” Eubank Jr said of the impact of the presence of his father, who had labelled Eubank Jr a “disgrace” for his egg-slap on Benn in February.

“He needed to be here. All of this is because of what he did – and we did it again. I’m happy to have this man with me.

“I’ve upheld the family name, like we said we were going to, so it’s onwards and upwards.”

He continued: “The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit – and that’s what we both showed tonight.”

The 35-year-old did not attend his post-fight press conference after being taken to hospital for checks, but before leaving, he paid tribute to Benn’s unexpected resilience in the ring.

“Everything surprised me, I didn’t know he had what he had in him,” Eubank Jr said. “I thought I’d break him early. I underestimated him.

“I didn’t train for a fight like that — he’s never shown that, but then again, he’s never had to show it. He had to show it tonight, and so did I.”

Benn, meanwhile, was left devastated after suffering the first loss of his professional career, admitting the defeat was difficult to take.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” Benn told a press conference. “I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better.”

He continued: “I want the revenge, I want my revenge.

“I think inactivity played a big part. I think it took me back. I had Eubank hurt multiple times but I couldn’t get the finish and I’ll make sure for next time that the finish is there.”