Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Updates from day 4 as Adam Peaty returns to pool after shock defeat
Follow the latest updates from day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
The 2022 Commonwealth Games continues today with 28 gold medals up for grabs across a variety of sports. England’s Adam Peaty returns to the pool for the 50m breastroke heats after missing out on the medals in yesterday’s 100m finals. It was a shock defeat for the Englishman - and his first since 2015 - as compatriot James Wilby took the gold with Peaty saying he “had nothing left in the tank with 25m to go”.
England, Scotland and Wales are all involved in the lawn bowls semi-finals this morning before the 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist, Ashley Mckenzie, gets down to business in the 60kg judo division. At the Arena, the first day of individual apparatus finals offers up five gymnastics gold medals. England’s Courtney Tulloch attempts to defend his 2018 gold on rings while teammate Giarnni Regini-Morgan is a European silver medallist in the floor event. Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan - cleared to take part after a row over his eligibility - is the favourite to pick up the pommel horse gold which he also won in 2018.
Today is also the final day for track cycling. England’s Matt Walls won the Tokyo 2020 points race on the way to winning the Olympic omnium title but may not be involved following his horrific crash yesterday so New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart, who won Olympic silver behind Walls, is the favourite. For Scotland, 2018 silver medallist Neah Evans could go one better in the women’s scratch race, although Laura Kenny is expected to ride against her for England.
Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below:
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Table Tennis
Wales have to settle for fourth!
Australia’s class just shone through in the bronze medal match with Chloe Thomas and Charlotte Carey losing 11-5, 11-5, 11-8.
They gave it a good go in the third game but stumbled towards the finish thanks to some brilliant shots from Minhyung Jee who helped overturn a four shot deficit for the Aussies to earn them a bronze medal.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Table Tennis
Thomas and Carey have it all to do. They are already two games down against Australia and are level 6-6 in the third. This is a must win game if the Welsh pair hope to win.
A long flat return wins Wales a point before Carey’s forehand finds the net. 7-7.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Table Tennis
There’s a medal match taking place in the table tennis as Wales duo, Chloe Anna Thomas and Charlotte Carey compete against Australia for the bronze medal.
The Welsh pair took on Malaysia in the semi-final yesterday and eventually lost 3-2. Can they bounceback and claim a Commonwealth medal today?
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Lawn Bowls
This morning’s action has been dominated by the men’s triple semi-final match between England and Wales in the lawn bowls. After nine ends England are 8-2 up but Wales have the chance to pick up a three in the 10th... they take it!
All of a sudden it’s 8-5 and game on.
In the men’s para pairs B6-B8 semi-finals Scotland are leading New Zealand 7-6 after eight ends while England are 2-11 down to Australia.
Scotland are also bossing the women’s para pairs B6-B8 semi-finals, they are 10-3 up against England after seven ends.
Commonwealth Games 2022
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day four of the Commonwealth Games from Birmingham. After his shock defeat in the 100m breastroke finals yesterday, England’s Adam Peaty returns to the pool this morning for the heats in the 50m event looking to bounceback from Sunday’s disappointment.
Elsewhere, England and Northern Ireland have hopes of gold in the gymnastics and track cycling concludes with the men’s 40km points race in the evening.
Let’s get stuck into the early morning action though as England take on Wales in the men’s lawn bowls semi-finals.
Adam Peaty suffers shock first 100m breaststroke defeat since 2014 at Commonwealth Games
Adam Peaty was the invincible man – no more, writes Paul Eddison.
In eight years, the triple Olympic champion had never lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke, but a broken foot and James Wilby combined to break that unbeaten record.
It was in the Commonwealth Games that Peaty announced himself to the world back in 2014, winning his favoured event to start a run that has taken him beyond the reach of mere mortals.
But even Peaty is human and Birmingham 2022 proved the moment where that mortality struck. Fastest over the first 50 metres, it then became clear that the unthinkable would happen as England and Loughborough teammate Wilby chased him down and overhauled him to claim a memorable gold medal – Peaty faded so much that he ended up out of the medals altogether, swimming a time of 59.86, nearly three full seconds of his world record, to come fourth.
Adam Peaty suffers shock first defeat since 2014 at Commonwealth Games
Peaty finished fourth as fellow English swimmer James Wilby took a stunning gold in Birmingham
Pundits react to Peaty’s defeat
Here’s what the BBC pundits had to say in the immediate aftermath of Adam Peaty’s shock 100m breaststroke defeat.
Rebecca Adlington: “Adam’s injury was only a matter of weeks ago so you have to give him credit for even coming to these championships.
“He could have sat at home, said he had not done enough training, but he didn’t. I think he will still do well in the 50m breaststroke.
“James [Wilby - gold medallist] has kind of lived in Adam’s shadow but he has taken this opportunity. He has seen there was a big of weakness there and we know he is so strong down that last 25m.
“I think Adam will still swim a fantastic 50m here. Adam is such a team player, there was no kicking off there. There was no spitting the dummy out, he went straight over to James and gave him the biggest hug.”
Mark Foster: “That is massive. We knew from the heats it didn’t look good. Semis were enough. You see him from the off, he normally goes but there was no go.”
Reaction from Adam Peaty after his shock defeat
Adam Peaty, who finished fourth in the men’s 100m breaststroke final: “When it comes down to the race sometimes it doesn’t go to plan. I was hurting from the 50m but you know that’s a lack of training, lack of racing… it is what it is. I can’t overthink it. I’m a fighter and sometimes you have got to have these moments to keep fighting.
“Always learning. This is a huge moment for me really because I’m at a part in my career where you choose to go on or keep at it or whatever… I know this is probably my last Commonwealth Games so it’s great. Wilby had a great race. I was a lot slower than yesterday, it was just a bad race.”
Paris still the plan? “Yeah of course. The next two years are going to be huge - how we attack that now, I don’t know. Because I haven’t done two winter blocks in a long time so it’s back to the drawing board and back to training.”
Adam Peaty beaten
So as it turns out, Adam Peaty IS human after all. Who knew...
Gracious in defeat as well, he went straight over to compatriot James Wilby and gave him a big hug. It was Australian duo Zac Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson who took silver and bronze respectively in the end.
Just a stunning result. To reiterate, Peaty had won every single race he entered since 2015 - in fact, since 2014 in senior races. Just remarkable, injury or not.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Swimming
HE’S BEEN BEATEN! You read that right, Adam Peaty has lost a race...
He was leading at 50 metres but faded badly and ends up fourth! Fellow Englishman James Wilby takes GOLD, the most shocking of golds, and Peaty ends up fourth.
He was unbeaten since 2015, and since 2014 in senior races, but has now lost...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies