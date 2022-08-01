✕ Close Commonwealth Games: Matt Walls involved in major crash at track cycling

The 2022 Commonwealth Games continues today with 28 gold medals up for grabs across a variety of sports. England’s Adam Peaty returns to the pool for the 50m breastroke heats after missing out on the medals in yesterday’s 100m finals. It was a shock defeat for the Englishman - and his first since 2015 - as compatriot James Wilby took the gold with Peaty saying he “had nothing left in the tank with 25m to go”.

England, Scotland and Wales are all involved in the lawn bowls semi-finals this morning before the 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist, Ashley Mckenzie, gets down to business in the 60kg judo division. At the Arena, the first day of individual apparatus finals offers up five gymnastics gold medals. England’s Courtney Tulloch attempts to defend his 2018 gold on rings while teammate Giarnni Regini-Morgan is a European silver medallist in the floor event. Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan - cleared to take part after a row over his eligibility - is the favourite to pick up the pommel horse gold which he also won in 2018.

Today is also the final day for track cycling. England’s Matt Walls won the Tokyo 2020 points race on the way to winning the Olympic omnium title but may not be involved following his horrific crash yesterday so New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart, who won Olympic silver behind Walls, is the favourite. For Scotland, 2018 silver medallist Neah Evans could go one better in the women’s scratch race, although Laura Kenny is expected to ride against her for England.

