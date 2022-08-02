Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Day 5 updates as Alice Kinsella targets gymnastics gold

✕ Close Commonwealth Games: Matt Walls involved in major crash at track cycling

Day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games promises to be a cracker. Team England are chasing more gold medals in the artistic gymnastics with one of the main hopes coming from Alice Kinsella who can bounce back her disappointment in the women’s all-around final. Two days after her tearful exit from contending that final Birmingham-born Kinsella will compete for individual apparatus gold on the beam as well as the women’s floor. Meanwhile, Jake Jarman is in the vault final and Joe Fraser competes in the parallel bars and horizontal bar. If they are victorious, both would end their Games with four gold medals apiece.

There is also the inspiring story of Cyrille Tchatchet who aims for a fairytale end to his story with a medal in the men’s weightlifting. Tchatchet quit the Cameroon team during the 2014 Glasgow games, contemplated suicide, and was eventually arrested and sought asylum. He is now a mental health nurse in the west midlands, the proud owner of a British passport, and a medal contender in the men’s 96kg weightlifting category. Can he claim a Commonwealth medal today?

Elsewhere, Heather Knight could return from injury to captain England against South Africa with another victory for the hosts moving them to the brink of the semi-finals. Adam Peaty is in 50m breaststroke action and European judo champion Gemma Howell competes in the women’s -63kg class with Walsall’s Daniel Powell taking part in the men’s -73kg.

All this is before mentioning that the athletics is on. The morning session features a first look at the heptathlon starring England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson - the 2019 world champion and defending Commonwealth champion. Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below: