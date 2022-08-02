Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Day 5 updates as Alice Kinsella targets gymnastics gold
Follow the latest updates from day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games promises to be a cracker. Team England are chasing more gold medals in the artistic gymnastics with one of the main hopes coming from Alice Kinsella who can bounce back her disappointment in the women’s all-around final. Two days after her tearful exit from contending that final Birmingham-born Kinsella will compete for individual apparatus gold on the beam as well as the women’s floor. Meanwhile, Jake Jarman is in the vault final and Joe Fraser competes in the parallel bars and horizontal bar. If they are victorious, both would end their Games with four gold medals apiece.
There is also the inspiring story of Cyrille Tchatchet who aims for a fairytale end to his story with a medal in the men’s weightlifting. Tchatchet quit the Cameroon team during the 2014 Glasgow games, contemplated suicide, and was eventually arrested and sought asylum. He is now a mental health nurse in the west midlands, the proud owner of a British passport, and a medal contender in the men’s 96kg weightlifting category. Can he claim a Commonwealth medal today?
Elsewhere, Heather Knight could return from injury to captain England against South Africa with another victory for the hosts moving them to the brink of the semi-finals. Adam Peaty is in 50m breaststroke action and European judo champion Gemma Howell competes in the women’s -63kg class with Walsall’s Daniel Powell taking part in the men’s -73kg.
All this is before mentioning that the athletics is on. The morning session features a first look at the heptathlon starring England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson - the 2019 world champion and defending Commonwealth champion. Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below:
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Lawn bowls
The medal matches for the men’s pairs are a celebration of the home nations. England and Wales are competing for gold - England have just picked up four in the 11th end and now only trail 15-10.
In the bronze medal matchPaul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland lead Northern Ireland’s Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh 19-4 after 11.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Lawn bowls
England claimed gold in the men’s triple final yesterday and are currently hunting down another gold in the men’s pairs this morning.
Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard are facing Wales’ Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen but they’re struggling. The Welsh pair lead 15-6 after 10 ends.
Regardless of the outcome their are more medals heading the way of the home nations.
Commonwealth Games 2022 - Day five
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day five from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It promises to be another day of gold medals as Team England look to continue their dominance in the arena with Alice Kinsella, Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser all chasing victories in the gymnastics.
England’s T20 captain Heather Knight could return from injury and lead them against South Africa, Adam Peaty is searching for 50m breaststroke gold after missing out on a medal in the 100m event and Katarina Johnson-Thompson seeks to defend her Commonwealth heptathlon title.
Tom Dean building toward career ‘pinnacle’ after claiming fifth Commonwealth Games silver
Timing is everything and Tom Dean believes his hectic race schedule will pay dividends when it matters at the Paris Olympics.
Dean was one of the stars of last year’s Tokyo Games winning 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle gold.
But he’s set himself a punishing schedule for 2022 to will make your limbs ache just thinking about it, massively upping his mileage in training in a bid to be competitive in more events in 2024.
He won three bronze medals at the recent World Championships in Budapest, which has upgraded to five silvers here at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre.
Dean was edged out by Scotland’s Duncan Scott in a reversal of the Olympic final result in the 200m freestyle but beat him over the blue-riband 100m distance tonight, only to find Australia’s Kyle Chambers went quicker.
He later joined forces with James Guy, Jacob Whittle and Joe Litchfield for another second in the 4x200m freestyle relay, again Australia taking gold.
Abbie Wood added another bronze to England’s medal haul in the pool
Joe Fraser upsets Rhys McClenaghan as pommel heavyweights overcome immense adversity
It was a heavyweight showdown fraught with adversity in the build-up, yet Joe Fraser was left standing after dethroning a gutsy Rhys McClenaghan to take Commonwealth Games gold on the pommel. The English gymnast pulled off a minor miracle to even be in Birmingham after overcoming a burst appendix and broken foot in recent weeks, yet McClenaghan was forced to jump through more hoops in a bid to defend the title he won four years ago.
There was a hint of a scowl across the Northern Irishman’s face, “disappointment, of course”, yet pride quickly arrived at a silver medal achieved weeks after defying his sport’s governing body (FIG) after being dispelled in May, alongside teammates Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer, due to competing for Ireland in international competition.
McClenaghan’s talent and slick style, which upset Great Britain’s three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock in 2018, forced Fraser to roll the dice, embracing the pitfalls of a routine with a 6.100 difficulty rating. But Fraser, the 2019 world champion on parallel bars, showcased his versatility with impressive acceleration into a double-leg circle, snapping his wrists on and off the handles while gracefully extending his hips. The final piece of the puzzle came in maintaining his concentration; a smart transition to the pirouette on the dismount prompted a fist pump. And the 14.833 score would prove too much for McClenaghan, despite what he later described as a “flawless” first half to the routine.
Chris Murray hopes to have double cause for celebration after weightlifting gold
England’s Chris Murray won weightlifting gold in Birmingham and then vowed not to tell girlfriend and fellow competitor Holly O’Shea about his Commonwealth Games glory.
Murray won the men’s 81kg weightlifting final after Australia’s Kyle Bruce and Canadian Nicolas Vachon failed to overtake him in dramatic circumstances.
But Murray’s thoughts instantly turned to girlfriend O’Shea, who was Gibraltar’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony and is competing at these Games in the women’s 71kg category on Monday night.
Murray said: “She told me she wasn’t going to watch and try not to find out the result. This is her Games too and she’s worked so hard to get here. I don’t want anything about her day to be about me.
“Hopefully no one tells her the result and afterwards we can celebrate together.”
Jake Wightman targeting summer hat-trick after being inspired by Lord Coe
New world champion Jake Wightman is targeting a summer hat-trick after being inspired by Lord Coe.
The 28-year-old, who won a shock 1500m title at the World Championships last month, is plotting more success ahead of the start of the athletics at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
Wightman starts his Games campaign on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s 1500m final, and will compete in the 800m at next month’s Europeans.
World Athletics president Coe, who won two Olympic 1500m titles, believes Wightman could become Britain’s most successful middle distance runner with next year’s World Championships and the 2024 Olympics in Paris to come.
Adam Peaty questions his love for swimming after shock 100m breaststroke defeat
Adam Peaty questioned whether he still loves swimming after responding to his 100m breaststroke heartbreak by easing through his 50m heat at the Commonwealth Games.
The reigning Olympic champion and world record holder finished outside the medal positions in his favoured event, where he had not lost in eight years, in Birmingham last night as fellow countryman James Wilby took a surprise gold.
But after what he admitted was a “devastating night”, Peaty bounced back to finish joint-top in his 50m breaststroke heat alongside South African Michael Houlie.
The three-time Commonwealth champion touched the wall in 27.10 seconds to progress before revealing that he only had a couple of hours sleep following a lot of soul-searching.
Matt Walls ‘pretty banged up’ after terrifying Commonwealth Games crash
English cyclist Matt Walls says he is “pretty banged up” but otherwise okay after his terrifying crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The Olympic omnium champion received treatment for more than 40 minutes at the Lee Valley VeloPark before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.
Team England confirmed Walls was “alert and talking” and given immediate medical attention in hospital before the 24-year-old later confirmed he had avoided serious injury.
