Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Anna Henderson among cycling medal hopes for England
Follow the latest updates from day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Eilish McColgan followed in the footsteps of her mother, Liz, with a thrilling 10,000m gold on day six in Birmingham. McColgan produced a stunning sprint finish to add a third Commonwealth Games gold for the family, matching her mother’s achievement in the event in 1986 and 1990. Elsewhere on an entertaining evening of athletics action, England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold as she defended her heptathlon title. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from one career-threatening injury. Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final behind Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who added an individual Commonwealth gold that had proved elusive to her considerable collection.
Earlier, Evie Richards put a season disrupted by injury and illness behind her as the Malvern-born mountain biker took a dominant cross country victory in Cannock Chase Forest. Emily Campbell, meanwhile, stormed to a popular home gold at the Commonwealth Games. Campbell, the Olympic silver medallist who was England’s flag bearer at the start of the Games, scored a mammoth 286kg total (a personal best and Commonwealth Games record) to take gold.
On the final day of swimming action in the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan Scott took his second gold of the Games by defeating his rival Tom Dean in the men’s 200m individual medley. There were then emotional scenes when Dean won his first gold medal of the week after six previous silvers in the 4x100m medley relay, holding off Kyle Chalmers as England beat Australia in a brilliant race.
The seventh day of the Games brings the start of the the road cycling events, with some of the world’s best against the clock racing in the men’s and women’s time trials, including Wales’ Geraint Thomas and Australia’s Grace Brown. Swimming gives way to diving at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, where England’s Jack Laugher will bidding for a third consecutive 1m springboard crown, and there is a huge day of powerlifting finals, with four golds to be won.
Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Commonwealth Games 2022: Diving takes over from swimming
We are swapping pools at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre today, with the swimming events all tied up and the divers jumping, twisting and somersaulting their way into the fray. There are two medals to be awarded today: Jack Laugher of England is seeking a third consecutive 1m springboard crown to continue his fine career, while Andrea Spendolni-Sirieix is one of British diving’s best platform prospects. She bids for a medal off the high board this evening in what looks to be a reasonably open field.
Jack Laugher has poignant reason for wanting to shine at Commonwealth Games
The 27-year-old diver will be a flagbearer for Team England at the opening ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day Seven
There will be no resting on the seventh day at the Commonwealth Games with another busy programme to keep up with in and around Birmingham. After yesterday’s twists through the Cannock Chase Forest on mountain bikes, the cycling action continues on the roads of the Black Country and Staffordshire, with some of the best in the world against the clock donning their aerosuits and grooved helmets for a bid at time trial glory. Can Geraint Thomas better his bronze from 2014? He showed good legs at the Tour de France.
Eilish McColgan matches mother with brilliant 10,000m win
There’s always a certain pressure on the top athletes in the world but when you are the daughter of perhaps Scotland’s finest ever female distance runner, expectation rather comes with the territory. For Eilish McColgan, though, living up to her mother, Liz’s, extraordinary record has proved rather tricky as the long-striding Scot travelled up and down the distances in search of triumph.
Last night, it, at last, all came together. The younger McColgan produced probably her best ever run and added a third Commonwealth Games 10,000m title to the family collection. McColgan was able to embrace 1986 and 1990 champion Liz at the side of the track, a hug that brought a “tear to the eye” of Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister - and plenty of others, too.
Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon
The First Minister was speaking after McColgan won the 10,000-metre final at the Commonwealth Games.
Emily Campbell sends Birmingham crowds wild with stunning weightlifting gold
A live DJ set, flashing wristbands and a home lifter at the top of her game - the NEC was the place to be yesterday afternoon as Emily Campbell, who carried England’s flag at the opening ceremony, smashed the British and Commonwealth Games records to secure victory in the women’s 87+kg category.
Campbell, who became Great Britain’s first female Olympic weightlifting medallist at Tokyo 2020 last summer, rather enjoyed it: “The reason we come here is to perform on that stage so to get that perfect performance on the stage as well, you could call it a perfect Games.”
Emily Campbell sends Birmingham crowds wild with stunning weightlifting gold
Campbell embraced a party atmosphere and lived up to the hype as she stormed to a first Commonwealth gold
Duncan Scott bests Tom Dean but Englishman finally wins elusive Commonwealth gold
Tom Dean lost his individual battle with Duncan Scott but won the relay war against Australia to round off a breathtaking Commonwealth Games meet.
Scott and Dean’s 200m individual medley duel on the final night of racing was just as box office as the Olympic re-run of the 200m freestyle.
The race went in Scott’s favour at the touch by a margin of 0.13s as Scotland’s most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history secured gold.
But Dean was soon back in the pool and back to his best, producing an extaordinary final surge to pip Kyle Chalmers and secure medley relay gold for England.
Tom Harle was at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre for a thrilling final session of swimming action:
Tom Dean wins elusive Commonwealth Games gold in relay after defeat to Duncan Scott
Dean had won six silver medals in Birmingham before he led England to a thrilling gold in the 4x100m medley relay in the final race of the week
Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold as Eilish McColgan takes thrilling 10,000m title
You don’t need Brummie glam rock icons Slade to ‘feel the noize’ at the Alexander Stadium.
Another capacity crowd - take note Seb Coe and World Athletics - rose as one to roar Eilish McColgan and Katarina Johnson-Thompson to golds in the space of 29 raucous and rocking minutes at the Commonwealth Games.
Johnson-Thompson’s 6981-point personal best, set when winning the world heptathlon title in 2019, meant this was always going to be her gold to lose.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Eilish McColgan takes thrilling 10,000m title
Johnson-Thompson won her first title in three years after the pain of injury set-backs while McColgan produced one of the performances of the Games to defeat Irine Cheptai in a sprint finish
You don’t need Brummie glam rock icons Slade to ‘feel the noize’ at the Alexander Stadium.
Another capacity crowd - take note Seb Coe and World Athletics - rose as one to roar Eilish McColgan and Katarina Johnson-Thompson to golds in the space of 29 raucous and rocking minutes at the Commonwealth Games.
Johnson-Thompson’s 6981-point personal best, set when winning the world heptathlon title in 2019, meant this was always going to be her gold to lose.
But in career defined by peaks and troughs in equal measure, the 29-year-old has long learned to take nothing for granted, dedicating her victory to gran Mary Johnson, who died last week.
Report by James Toney
Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Eilish McColgan takes thrilling 10,000m title
Johnson-Thompson won her first title in three years after the pain of injury set-backs while McColgan produced one of the performances of the Games to defeat Irine Cheptai in a sprint finish
Commonwealth Games
What a night in the both the athletics and at the swimming! We’ll have reports to come.
Commonwealth Games:
Katarina Johnson-Thompson, after defending her heptathlon title.
“It feels amazing. This competition has served my career so well. I’ve had a tough couple of years, hopefully this will kick-start my second career.
“It’s been hard. I’ve had moments where I didn’t want to carry on. To win gold, pushing through was worth it.
“Tokyo happened, but this has been incredible. I’m so happy I put in a performance for them.”
Commonwealth Games: Women’s 100m final
Was anyone doubting the double Olympic champion? Thompson-Herah moves through the gears to and shows her class in taking gold in Birmingham.
Rising star Julien Alfred from St Lucia takes the silver.
Neita was slower than her semi-final. Mixed emotions?
“Overriding emotion is its good to get another medal on home soil,” Neita says. “I didn’t put in my best race and that makes me want to get back to work, right now.
“I ran a PB, but I need to run better in these finals. I’m running against one of the best.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies