Eilish McColgan followed in the footsteps of her mother, Liz, with a thrilling 10,000m gold on day six in Birmingham. McColgan produced a stunning sprint finish to add a third Commonwealth Games gold for the family, matching her mother’s achievement in the event in 1986 and 1990. Elsewhere on an entertaining evening of athletics action, England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold as she defended her heptathlon title. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from one career-threatening injury. Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final behind Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who added an individual Commonwealth gold that had proved elusive to her considerable collection.

Earlier, Evie Richards put a season disrupted by injury and illness behind her as the Malvern-born mountain biker took a dominant cross country victory in Cannock Chase Forest. Emily Campbell, meanwhile, stormed to a popular home gold at the Commonwealth Games. Campbell, the Olympic silver medallist who was England’s flag bearer at the start of the Games, scored a mammoth 286kg total (a personal best and Commonwealth Games record) to take gold.

On the final day of swimming action in the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan Scott took his second gold of the Games by defeating his rival Tom Dean in the men’s 200m individual medley. There were then emotional scenes when Dean won his first gold medal of the week after six previous silvers in the 4x100m medley relay, holding off Kyle Chalmers as England beat Australia in a brilliant race.

The seventh day of the Games brings the start of the the road cycling events, with some of the world’s best against the clock racing in the men’s and women’s time trials, including Wales’ Geraint Thomas and Australia’s Grace Brown. Swimming gives way to diving at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, where England’s Jack Laugher will bidding for a third consecutive 1m springboard crown, and there is a huge day of powerlifting finals, with four golds to be won.

Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games: