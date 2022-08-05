Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher wins second diving gold alongside Anthony Harding
Follow the latest updates from day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher added a second diving gold medal in as many days alongside Anthony Harding following a dominant display in the 3m synchro final.
Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s Commonwealth Games flagbearer and his new diving partner Harding pulled away from the field as they mastered the difficult dives in the five-team final.
Later, Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested with England’s Yasmin Harper taking on the world champion Mia Vallee.
It follows a memorable opening evening of competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the 10m platform final.
Elsewhere, Laura Muir opened her 1500m bid at the Alexander Stadium before the men’s decathlon will reach its conclusion. In the team sports, England’s women’s hockey side will face New Zealand in the semi-finals while the quarter-finals of the beach volleyball get underway.
Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Commonwealth Games: Athletics
Scotland’s Laura Muir is safely through to the next round of the 1500m after opening her bid with a comfortable time of 4.14.11 at the Alexander Stadium.
That puts Muir fifth overall, while England’s Katie Snowden and Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean also finished in the top five of their respective heats.
Jemma Reekie had a bit of a scare after being beaten to the line but her time ensures she finishes as one of the next fastest qualifiers.
Laugher earns second gold in 3m synchro final
Jack Laugher collected his second gold medal of these Commonwealth Games as he and England teammate Anthony Harding dominated the synchronised 3m springboard final, Lawrence Ostlere reports.
Laugher and Harding were leading after the opening two mandatory dives and then motored into the distance with final four dives at a much higher degree of difficulty than the rest.
The 27-year-old Laugher and 22-year-old Harding are at different stages of their career and Laugher was clearly delighted to see his junior teammate earn a first global title, having won silver together at the World Championships in Budapest earlier this year where they pushed China hard.
Laugher won Olympic gold in Rio alongside Chris Mears six years ago before Mears retired to focus on his music career, and this new partnership is now blossoming. They will be a serious medal threat come the Paris Olympics in two years’ time.
Commonwealth Games: Laugher and Harding win gold
Laugher and Harding put the finishing touches on one of the most dominant displays at the Commonwealth Games, with a final score of 80.73 on the Forward 2½ Somersaults 3 Twists taking their total to an oustanding 438.33 - a full 60 points ahead of second place.
Scotland’s Ross Beattie and James Heatly just miss out on bronze.
1) England - 438.33
2) Malaysia - 376.77
3) Australia - 374.52
Commonwealth Games: Diving
Oh no! Malaysia’s Chew and Ooi have tanked their fifth dive, dropping three places and out of the medal positions.
It means Laugher and Harding have a 40-point lead heading into their final attempt. They have obliterated the field.
Commonwealth Games: Diving
Wow - Laugher and Harding really up the difficulty on their next dive, from 2.0 right up to 3.4 - but the execution is again too good!
A huge score 87.72 stretches their lead over Chew and Ooi, who also upped the difficulty but not to the same degree. They settle for 71.10.
A score of 79.56 in their next time means that they must surely just avoid disaster in their final two attempts to win the gold. That said, the difficulty for those dives in 3.8 and 3.9, so it could happen.
Commonwealth Games: Diving
The reverse dive is next for Laugher and Harding - near perfect synchronisation there and they break into the 50s thanks to a 51.60 from the judges.
It edges them ahead of Chew and Ooi this time, while Scotland’s Ross Beattie and James Heatly have pulled themselves back into it with an impressive second dive and now sit in the medal positions.
Commonwealth Games: Diving
Laugher and Harding attempt an opening back dive with a difficulty of 2.0 and are rewarded with the best score of the first set of attempts.
They take the lead with a 49.80, although Malaysia’s Yiwei Chew Tze Liang Ooi match their score to join them.
Commonwealth Games: Diving
Next up, Jack Laugher goes for his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham alongside Anthony Harding in the 3m springboard synchro final.
There are five teams involved in the final and Laugher and Harding will face off against teams from Scotland, Australia and two from Malaysia.
The Australians pose the biggest threat with Shixin Li winning silver yesterday in the 1m springboard final and pushing Laugher close as he won his gold.
It gets underway at 11:22pm.
Commonwealth Games: Diving
Reid safely progresses to the 1m springboard final, but faces a fight for her title after Canada’s Mia Vallée sets an imposing early target in the prelims.
Vallée’s score of 292.20 puts her well clear of England’s Yasmin Harper (274.60) and Australia’s Fan Qin (266.95).
Reid finishes fifth with 259.10 so there will be work to do in the final, while Harper will aim to build on an encouraging first outing.
Vallee, just 21, is the world champion so really her dominance here is no surprise.
The final takes place tonight.
Commonwealth Games: Diving
Grace Reid is sitting in fifth place midway through the prelims but Canada’s Mia Vallée has emerged as the clear favourite based on this early showing. She is leading the field and is 14.5 points clear of England’s Yasmin Harper and Australia’s Georgia Sheehan.
