✕ Close Ashley McKenzie describes how he won judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher added a second diving gold medal in as many days alongside Anthony Harding following a dominant display in the 3m synchro final.

Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s Commonwealth Games flagbearer and his new diving partner Harding pulled away from the field as they mastered the difficult dives in the five-team final.

Later, Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested with England’s Yasmin Harper taking on the world champion Mia Vallee.

It follows a memorable opening evening of competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the 10m platform final.

Elsewhere, Laura Muir opened her 1500m bid at the Alexander Stadium before the men’s decathlon will reach its conclusion. In the team sports, England’s women’s hockey side will face New Zealand in the semi-finals while the quarter-finals of the beach volleyball get underway.

Follow all the live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games: