What time is Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and to watch on TV and online

The Commonwealth Games 2022 get underway with the opening ceremony tonight in Birmingham, kicking off almost two weeks of competition that will see over 6,500 athletes compete in 19 different sports.

It all gets started with the opening ceremony, which will take place at the Alexandra Stadium - the venue that will also host the track and field events.

Just over 10 years on from the memorable opening ceremony to the London Olympics, the creative team behind the show are expected to highlight the talent and diversity of the West Midlands in a show that will be around three hours long.

At its heart will be the Parade of Nations, as participating athletes from countries across the Commonwealth walk into the stadium under their flag. Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell have been chosen as the flag bearers for England.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening ceremony.

When is the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games?

The opening ceremony will start at around 7pm BST on Thursday 28 July. It will end at around 10:30pm.

How can I watch it?

The opening ceremony will be shown live on BBC One from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are currently on sale at Birmingham2022.com.

The prices vary depending on the five ticket categories for each event with category A the most expensive and category E tickets the least expensive.

Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at £22 to £290.

Schedule by sport

Athletics and Para Athletics : Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7

: Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7 Badminton : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8 Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2 Beach Volleyball : Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7

: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7 Boxing : Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

: Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7 Cricket : Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

: Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7 Cycling–Mountain Bike : Wednesday, August 3

: Wednesday, August 3 Cycling–Road Race : Sunday, August 7

: Sunday, August 7 Cycling–Time Trial : Thursday, August 4

: Thursday, August 4 Cycling–Track & Para Track : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1 Diving : Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8

: Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8 Gymnastics–Artistic : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2 Gymnastics–Rhythmic :Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6

:Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6 Hockey : Friday, July29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July29–Monday, August 8 Judo : Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3

: Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6

: Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6 Marathon : Saturday, July 30

: Saturday, July 30 Netball : Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7

: Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7 Para Powerlifting : Thursday, August 4

: Thursday, August 4 Rugby Sevens : Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31

: Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31 Squash : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8 Swimming and Para Swimming : Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3

: Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8 Triathlon and Para Triathlon : Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31

: Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31 Weightlifting : Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3

: Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3 Wrestling: Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6

