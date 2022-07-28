Commonwealth Games opening ceremony LIVE: Latest updates as Birmingham 2022 begins
Follow all the latest updates from Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium as the 2022 Commonwealth Games get under way
The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham tonight with the opening ceremony at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium, which will play host to athletics when it starts next week.
Just over 10 years on from the memorable opening ceremony to the London Olympics, the creative team behind the show are expected to highlight the talent and diversity of the West Midlands in a show that will be around three hours long. At its heart will be the Parade of Nations, as participating athletes from countries across the Commonwealth walk into the stadium under their flag. Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell have been chosen as the flag bearers for the host nation, England.
More than 5,000 athletes will compete across 20 different sports for 280 gold medals over the next 10 days. These Games will be the first global multi-sport event to have more women’s medals than men’s, and will see the biggest integrated programme of para-sport yet.
Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony below.
Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.
The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.
It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The ceremony starts at 8pm on Thursday night
Steven Knight: Who is the Peaky Blinders creator behind the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?
The 2022 Commonwealth Games is kicking off this evening in Birmingham and at 7pm, the sporting event will begin with a lengthy three-and-a-half-hour opening ceremony.
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is one of the key voices who devised the ceremony, serving as an executive producer. But who is Knight, and what’s his involvement in Birmingham 2022?
Who is Steven Knight, the TV writer behind the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?
Writer and director is executive producing Thursday night’s ceremony
Who’s involved with the Opening Ceremony?
The organisers of the Commonwealth Games have drawn on local talent to create this evening’s show with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight one of the key voices who devised the ceremony, serving as an executive producer.
Theatre director Iqbal Khan is the ceremony’s artistic director, novelist Maeve Clarke and rapper Joshua “RTKal” Holness serve as writer and music consultant respectively.
Brummie new wave band Duran Duran are set to perform as part of the ceremony, as well as Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi (alongside Soweto Kinch).
Samantha Oxborough will also perform the National Anthem, supported by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
What time is Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony will start at around 7pm BST on Thursday 28th July and is expected to end at around 10:30pm.
The ceremony will be shown live on BBC One from seven and will also be available to stream live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
For those in Birmingham and the surrounding Midlands, there are still a few tickets left if you’d fancy seeing the show live and they are currently on sale at Birmingham2022.com.
The prices vary depending on the five ticket categories for each event with category A the most expensive and category E tickets the least expensive.
Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at £22 to £290.
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony live
Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies