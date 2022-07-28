The Queen’s Baton is passed on to Nadia Ahmed in Bordesley, Birmingham (Getty Images for Birmingham 202)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham tonight with the opening ceremony at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium, which will play host to athletics when it starts next week.

Just over 10 years on from the memorable opening ceremony to the London Olympics, the creative team behind the show are expected to highlight the talent and diversity of the West Midlands in a show that will be around three hours long. At its heart will be the Parade of Nations, as participating athletes from countries across the Commonwealth walk into the stadium under their flag. Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell have been chosen as the flag bearers for the host nation, England.

More than 5,000 athletes will compete across 20 different sports for 280 gold medals over the next 10 days. These Games will be the first global multi-sport event to have more women’s medals than men’s, and will see the biggest integrated programme of para-sport yet.

Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony below.