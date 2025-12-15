Ashes 3rd Test best bets

Australia to win – 3pts win @ 11/21 ( Unibet )

Top Australia batter: Travis Head 1pt win @ 50/13 ( Unibet )

Top Australia bowler: Nathan Lyon – 1pt win @ 17/4 ( Virgin Bet )

Top England batter: Harry Brook – 1pt win @ 7/2 ( bet365 )

Top England bowler: Ben Stokes 1pt win @ 50/13 ( Unibet )

Man of the match: Nathan Lyon – 0.5pt win @ 18/1 (Betway)

It’s do-or-die for England’s Ashes ambitions as they get set for the third Test in Adelaide, with holders Australia already 2-0 up in the series.

Before we dive into the Ashes odds and tips for the third Test, let’s recap the last Test from a tipping perspective.

I’d given you two ‘duds’, in Messrs Labuschagne and Brook to be top batter for their respective nations but otherwise, happy days, with a 4pt win on the Aussies at 8/15; a 3pt win on Mitchell Starc at 7/4 to be top Aussie bowler; 1pt win Mitchell Starc to be Player of the Match; and a 3pt win at 2/7 on any century being scored in the match.

In addition, we’re still looking pretty good for our 4pt win at 8/13 on Australia to win the series and we’re still alive and kicking on Travis Head being both the top Australia batter in the series (4/1) and their player of the series (14/1).

Ashes 3rd Test betting preview

Dates 16 December - 21 December Start time 11.30pm GMT TV Channel TNT Sports 1 Venue Adelaide Oval Ashes odds Australia 11/21, England 5/2, draw 12/1

And so, to Adelaide. England have won just nine times at the beautiful Adelaide Oval and clearly, at the moment, a tenth success there does look doubtful.

In Brisbane, determination, resolve and bloody-mindedness were expected from Ben Stokes’ squad, but the tourists failed pretty miserably on all counts.

Since then, Mark Wood has departed the tour. His replacement in the squad is Matthew Fisher. He’s a talent, as he showed for Surrey last season but Josh Tongue has been given the nod for Adelaide having been a first choice squad selection.

Having missed him due to injury in the first two Tests, the Aussies welcome back skipper Pat Cummins, while my Aussie player of the series tip, Travis Head, plays on his home ground, where he has an excellent record. Not only that but they now have Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald all in good nick with the bat.

Then throw in my Aussie tip for bowlers of the series (I know, you can rightly laugh at this point) Nathan Lyon, who didn’t even make the cut for the second Test.

Apparently, Lyon was not impressed at that decision and so, a man with a point to prove could be a big danger to England.

Again, we must bet with our heads on betting sites and on the majority of evidence we’ve seen on tour, it has to be Australia for the win. I say majority because, while England have been rubbish, they were in control of the first Test until losing their marbles. Let’s not forget that. I believe there is/are a win/wins in them but they have to play the game we all acknowledge to be Test cricket.

Australia to win – 3pts win @ 11/21 (Unibet)

Ashes 3rd Test best bets: Lyon and Head may star for Baggy Greens

Travis Head’s average on his home patch is a frightening 79.25 in seven Tests (nine innings), almost doubling his Test average, including three tons.

Again, Steve Smith is the favourite on cricket betting sites, and he reminded us all last time of his capabilities, but I’m not going to look beyond Head, who’ll be desperate to blaze the trail in front of the locals.

Top Australia batter: Travis Head 1pt win @ 50/13 (Unibet)

This selection is, admittedly, a close run thing between Mitchell Starc, who has bagged 55 Test wickets on this ground, more than he has elsewhere. He’s on fire at present and you may think its foolish to take him on but, Lyon has the potential to surprise.

As mentioned earlier, he’ll have the bit between his teeth, having been left out in Brisbane, so let’s see what happens when the ball is tossed his way. We can say, with confidence, that he certainly enjoys it at this venue because he’s taken more wickets there than any bowler in Test history, 63 of them at 25.36, in 14 matches.

Top Australia bowler: Nathan Lyon – 1pt win @ 17/4 (Virgin Bet)

Australia vs England 3rd Test tips: Brook can deliver

Joe Root came to the party in style last time with his first ton in Australia and congratulations to him for doing so. You may recall that the reason I didn’t side with him was the feeling that his price was skinny given his record at Brisbane.

I’ve sided with Harry Brook in both matches so far. Had Oscar Wilde been having a bet he might have said “to lose one bet on Harry Brook may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose both (two) looks like carelessness.” Perhaps but you see, I do care and I do believe that Harry is a bit of as genius who, of recent times, has been pulling the wrong club out of the bag more often than any of us are comfortable with.

In his case, let’s not desert him because he’s a player whose next big knock is never going to be far away. Like Root before Brisbane, Brook still has a bit to prove to the crowds Down Under.

Top England batter: Harry Brook – 1pt win @ 7/2 (bet365)

Ben Stokes is an interesting option on betting apps. Never was there a more gutsy bowler and given his current feeling, there could be a few angry wickets within.

The others are all capable but are not living up to those capabilities and the skipper is worth a small stakes play.

Top England bowler: Ben Stokes 1pt win @ 50/13 (Unibet)

Australia vs England 3rd Test predictions: Watch out for longshot Lyon

Travis Head is a tempter at 10/1 for the award, especially having put him up as top Aussie batter, but at 18/1, Nathan Lyon looks the value given his outstanding record at this venue. If England play as they have, he may not get much chance to stake his claim as the seamers might have done the damage.

That’s obviously been factored into his price. We’re going small stakes as a result and we’ll have to hope that the visitors can take both innings deeper than they have been and, if so, then his price could look like the bargain of a lifetime in a few days.

Man of the match: Nathan Lyon – 0.5pt win @ 18/1 (Betway)

