Is India v Pakistan on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch T20 World Cup

One of sport’s fiercest rivalries will tread new territory as India and Pakistan meet in New York.

A crunch T20 World Cup clash has become virtually must-win for Pakistan after a shock defeat in a super over to the USA in Dallas on Thursday.

With only two teams progressing from Group A, defeat to their neighbours India — who kicked off their campaign with a win over Ireland — could well spell the end of Babar Azam and co’s ambitions.

The playing surface will be in the spotlight, too, with the ICC forced to issue a statement after an unpredictable Nassau County pitch was heavily criticised ahead of this marquee encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is India vs Pakistan?

The Group A fixture is due to start at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 9 June at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channels from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after taking his side to the brink of victory over Ireland, but the India skipper played down injury fears afterwards and should be fit to open once more. Having named a spin-heavy squad, all three of India’s specialist seamers were deployed in their first game and seem likely to continue at the same venue.

Despite that shock defeat to the USA, Pakistan may stick with an unchanged team with their four-pronged seam attack likely to do damage on a fast, bowler-friendly surface. Usman Khan should remain in an otherwise highly-experienced top four, though the talented Saim Ayub may be considered.

Predicted line-ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Odds

India win 2/5

Pakistan win 21/10

Prediction

Pakistan cause the upset and keep themselves alive in the tournament by winning by four wickets