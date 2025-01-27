India vs England 3rd T20 tips

Varun Chakravarthy to finish as home top bowler - 31/10 BetVictor

Liam Livingstone to top score for England - 15/2 BetMGM

After two defeats in their opening two matches, this is a must-win for England as they take on India in the third T20 match in Rajkot on Tuesday.

So far, Jos Buttler’s side have been beaten by seven wickets and most recently two wickets as they have struggled with both bat and ball.

In the first match, they scored just 132 runs and only managed three wickets as India chased down the total in just 12.5 overs.

They fared slightly better at the weekend, scoring 165-9 from their 20 overs and took eight India wickets before the hosts secured victory with just four balls to go.

India to complete the series win

Brydon Carse was the only change in the second match, as he replaced Gus Atkinson, and he was one of the few who could hold his head high.

The Durham bowler took three for 29 from his four overs and was also the second top scorer with the bat, with 31 runs from just 17 balls.

Buttler has top-scored for England in both matches so far with 68 from 44 balls, followed up by 45 off 30 balls but he needs more support, especially from opening pair Phil Salt and Ben Duckett who have contributed just 11 runs between them in two matches.

It’s hard to see anything but an India win in this one, and that would seal the series with two games remaining, so it’s no surprise that the cricket betting sites are backing them to win at 4/9, while England are 2/1.

Varun Chakravarthy has been the top bowler in both matches for the hosts with three wickets for 23 runs in the first match and two for 38 last time out and you can get 31/10 on him finishing as India’s top bowler again on Tuesday.

India vs England 3rd T20 prediction 1: Chakravarthy to finish as home top bowler - 31/10 BetVictor

Runs to finally come

Betting sites have Buttler at 17/5 to be England’s top scorer again, surely he can’t shoulder all of the responsibility again can he?

We know how good Salt and Duckett are and it’s hard to imagine that neither of them will reach double figures for the third match in a row and you can get 18/5 on Salt to top score for the visitors, while Duckett is 9/2.

Liam Livingstone has also struggled for runs with a duck in his first innings and 13 last time out and with a high score of 103 and an average of 25 we’re expecting him to find some form, sooner rather than later, you can get 15/2 on him top scoring for England.

India vs England 3rd T20 prediction 2: Livingstone to top score for England - 15/2 BetMGM

