The Tour de France returns following a rest day and its trip to Denmark with a 171.5km ride between Dunkirk and Calais in the northern part of the country. While stage four will start and finish on the coast, the route heads inland and will feature five category four climbs to offer opportunities for those competing for the polka dot jersey.

Dylan Groenewegen won an eventful stage three as the Danish Grand Depart came to an end in Sonderborg. Groenewegen narrowly beat yellow jersey wearer Wout van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan on the 182km stage from Vejle and it could be a similar story as the Tour returns to its home country on stage four.

The rest day will allow the sprinters to regather their strength and if they can keep up with the breakaway and deal with any strong winds that could become a factor late in the afternoon.

The first climb on Cote de Cassel will feature cobbles while the Cote de Cap Blanc-Nez poses the final question with around 10km to go, with another big sprint expected on the opening French stage of this year’s race.

Stage 4 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 12:15pm BST and should finish around 4:15pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.