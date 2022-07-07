A French flag waves in the wind (AP)

Stage six of the Tour de France is the longest of the entire Tour and offers up opportunities for a breakaway and anyone with the legs for a hilly finish at the end of a hard 220km route.

The peloton begins in Binche, Belgium and travels south-east along the border with France before finishing in Longwy. The general classification contenders are unlikely to get into a scrap on such a day, given the Tour’s first summit finish arrives on Friday where there could be fireworks. That means a breakaway of riders outside the GC mix could be allowed to run free and make a move stick all the way to the finish.

Wout van Aert begins the day in the yellow jersey, despite crashing on stage 5 and then waiting up to help his team leader Jonas Vingegaard who had suffered a puncture. Fabio Jakobsen continues in green only because the points leader Van Aert is already wearing yellow, reigning champion Tadej Pogacar stays in the best young rider’s white jersey, while Magnus Cort still holds the polka dots of the King of the Mountains.

Follow all the latest updates from stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France below: