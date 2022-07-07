Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Latest updates on 220km route from Binche to Longwy today
Follow all the latest updates as the peloton travels from Binche in Belgium along the French border to Longwy where a testing finish awaits
Stage six of the Tour de France is the longest of the entire Tour and offers up opportunities for a breakaway and anyone with the legs for a hilly finish at the end of a hard 220km route.
The peloton begins in Binche, Belgium and travels south-east along the border with France before finishing in Longwy. The general classification contenders are unlikely to get into a scrap on such a day, given the Tour’s first summit finish arrives on Friday where there could be fireworks. That means a breakaway of riders outside the GC mix could be allowed to run free and make a move stick all the way to the finish.
Wout van Aert begins the day in the yellow jersey, despite crashing on stage 5 and then waiting up to help his team leader Jonas Vingegaard who had suffered a puncture. Fabio Jakobsen continues in green only because the points leader Van Aert is already wearing yellow, reigning champion Tadej Pogacar stays in the best young rider’s white jersey, while Magnus Cort still holds the polka dots of the King of the Mountains.
Follow all the latest updates from stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France below:
Tour de France Stage 6
Wout van Aert is wearing the yellow jersey as the leader of the Tour de France. It’s his fourth consecutive day at the top after taking the jersey off Yves Lampaert on Stage 2.
Van Aert alos leads the points classification with 178 so second placed Fabio Jakobsen (126) wears the green jersey typically held by the sprinters.
In the King of the Mountains polka dot jersey is Magnus Cort Nielsen who has 11 of the 12 available classification points with Van Aert second having taken the final point of Stage 4.
Tadej Pogacar is in the white jersey as the best young rider with an advantage of 30’’ over Tom Pidcock.
Tour de France Stage 6
After the excitement and treachery of the cobbles yesterday, today’s long stage should be a more sedate affair.
Tour de France Stage 6: Meaning of the coloured jerseys
The 2022 Tour de France sees 176 riders compete for the famous yellow jersey or maillot jaune which rewards the overall winner of the race.
While the yellow jersey, won in 2020 and 2021 by Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar, is the most famous and prestigious of them all, there are three other colours to look out for in the peloton taking on this year’s Tour de France route.
The green, polka dot, and white jerseys all have their own meanings, histories and significance for their respective holders.
If you’re new to the Tour de France, here’s a look at the different coloured jerseys and what they represent:
The meaning behind each Tour de France coloured jersey
The yellow jersey is the most famous and prestigious of them all, but there are three other colours to look out for in the peloton
Tadej Pogacar: The invisible champion out to win historic third Tour de France
Here’s an interview with that man Pogacar before the Tour:
In Monaco, Tadej Pogacar blends into the city. He walks invisibly through the streets and potters freely around his local supermarket. Even in his favourite bike shop, the best cyclist in the world queues among the muggles without being disturbed. “I like to go inside and see what’s new, and of course I don’t mind if there’s customers in front of me, it’s normal,” he says.
By all measures a double Tour de France champion should be one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, a bonafide global superstar unable to walk through a hotel lobby without dark glasses and an entourage, but somehow Pogacar has not yet transcended the sport. One suspects if he was from cycling’s European heartlands or the US with a name that rolled off the tongue, his profile might be a little different. His “TP” brand with an eagle motif and a “never give up” tagline is yet to take off quite like Roger Federer or Tiger Woods.
But understated and low-key is how Pogacar approaches life and cycling, just riding for the joy of it, an ethos which has brought rich rewards so far. After winning back-to-back Tours de France, an historic third next month would set him firmly on course to becoming one of cycling’s all-time greats, and what makes it all possible is just how little he is driven by his own sporting legacy. “For me that’s not something that I would enjoy after [my career] too much and brag about it. I work hard to win a lot of races, but for me the priority is just to be a good friend to my friends and have good relations with the people I want in my life.”
Tadej Pogacar: The invisible champion out to win historic third Tour de France
Exclusive interview: The 23-year-old lives life under the radar and reveals a down-to-earth ethos behind his astonishing success as he goes for a third yellow jersey
Tour de France Stage 6: Route map and profile of 220km route from Binche to Longwy today
Stage five of the 2022 Tour de France was the most brutal yet as the cobblestones of northern France took plenty of prisoners, dishing out dents in the yellow jersey ambitions of several contenders including Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic, but there is little respite on stage six as the peloton faces the longest route of the race.
Stage six begins in Binche before winding south-east along the border to Longwy. The general classification contenders are unlikely to want a dust up on a stage like this one, particularly with this Tour’s first summit finish to come on Friday where the gloves will be off. That means any breakaway made up of riders outside the GC mix could be allowed to run free and make a move stick all the way to the finish.
Stage 6 preview: Tour de France visits Belgium on longest route perfect for puncheurs
After the chaos of the cobblestones comes no respite with the longest stage of the Tour de France
Tour de France Stage 6: Overall standings (top 10)
1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 16:17:22.
2. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, +13 secs
3. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, TotalEnergies, +14 secs
4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, +19 secs
6. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, +25 secs
7. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, +36 secs
8. Adam Yates, Great Britian, Ineos Grenadiers, +48 secs
9. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, +49 secs
10. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, +50 secs
Tour de France Stage 6: Stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profiles
The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.
Standing in his way is the sheer strength and depth of Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.
Here is a stage-by-stage look at this year’s route.
Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide
The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris, via the Alps and the Pyrenees
Tadej Pogacar takes time from Jumbo-Visma rivals on cobbles of chaotic stage 5
The 2022 Tour de France exploded to life on the bone-shuddering cobbles of northern France, and when the dust clouds finally settled on a chaotic stage five, won by Australia’s Simon Clarke, reigning champion Tadej Pogacar was the day’s great beneficiary in the fight for the yellow jersey.
Pogacar’s key rivals, the all-powerful Team Jumbo-Visma, suffered disastrous luck which dented the ambitions of 2021 runner-up Jonas Vingegaard and all but destroyed the hopes of 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic.
There must have been terse words in the Jumbo-Visma team car as first Vingegaard suffered a puncture which left him briefly, comically riding a bike far too big as he sought to recover, before Roglic was taken out by a rogue hay bale lying in the road – it was later confirmed he suffered a dislocated shoulder which had to be popped back in. The only solace for the Belgian team was that Wout van Aert retained the yellow jersey despite selflessly slowing to help Vingegaard rejoin the chasing pack.
Tadej Pogacar takes time from Jumbo-Visma rivals on cobbles of chaotic stage 5
Australian Simon Clarke won the stage in a sprint finish at the end of a wild day on the treacherous cobblestones of northern France which saw Primoz Roglic crash and lose significant time
Tour de France Stage 6: How to watch on TV and online
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Tour de France Stage 6
The stage features four climbs and three descents which lie before the finish like hurdles. First is the category four Cote de Montigny-sur-Chiers, before an uncategorised climb, and then the much more gruelling Cote de Pulventeux which, at an average 12 per cent gradient, has enough about it to thin the crowd should someone attack here.
Once over the top and down the other side, the stage winner faces a final slow drag up the Cote des Religieuses to the line.
