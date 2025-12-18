World Darts Championship day 8 betting tips

De Decker to win 3-1 - 13/2 Betway

Under 3.5 sets in Wattimena vs Gruellich - 5/4 BetMGM

Over 3.5 sets in Chisnall vs Sherrock - 8/13 Bet365

Treble pays over 22/1 with Betway

We’ve already seen Cameron Menzies and 12th seed Ross Smith crash out of the World Darts Championships and there’s another full day of action ahead at Ally Pally.

Highlights of day eight include Mike de Decker and Michael van Gerwen getting their tournaments underway, while Dave Chisnall takes on Fallon Sherrock.

We’ve been through darts betting sites to find three bets for Thursday’s match, which combine to make an accumulator that pays just over 22/1 with Betway.

Mike de Decker vs David Munyua

Belgian darts star Mike de Decker gets his tournament underway against David Munyua on Thursday, hoping this is the year he finally gets past the second round.

The 30-year-old, who is seeded 18, has gone out at the same stage in the last four tournaments and would love to get past Christmas this time around.

He has shown this year that on his day, he is capable of beating anyone, with wins over Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Ross Smith at the Belgian Darts Open, before losing to Luke Littler in the final.

Kenyan David Munyua secured the sole PDC World Championship qualifier spot for Africa to play in the World Championship for the first ever time, and he’s 20/1 on betting sites to pull off the upset.

The World Darts Championship odds are very firmly stacked in De Decker’s favour, but we’ve seen a few favourites struggle to get in the first round and Munyua has the potential to pinch a set.

World Darts Championship day 8 prediction 1: De Decker to win 3-1 - 13/2 Betway

Jermaine Wattimena vs Dominik Gruellich

Jermaine Wattimena beat James Wade at Ally Pally last year before being knocked out in the third round by Peter Wright, equalling his best performance at Alexandra Palace.

He returns to the Palace in good form, moving up to 19th in the PDC Order of Merit before putting a run together to the semi-finals of the Players Championship Finals. He’s a 14/1 dark horse on betting apps to win the fourth quarter at the World Championships and he should easily overpower Dominik Gruellich.

Wattimena is making his 11th successive appearance in the main draw, while Gruellich is playing here for the first time and struggled at the recent World Youth Championship, going out in the last 64 stage.

World Darts Championship day 8 prediction 2: Under 3.5 sets - 5/4 BetMGM

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock was one of five women to qualify for the 2026 World Darts Championship and is playing at Ally Pally for the sixth time.

Her best run came in 2020 when she reached the third round, beating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic before losing 4-2 to Chris Dobey.

Dave Chisnall won’t take victory for granted after a tricky year, which has seen him crash out in the first round in four ranking tournaments and reach just one Pro Tour final, where he was beaten 8–4 by Krzysztof Ratajski at Players Championship 15.

He lost to Ricky Evans in his first match 12 months ago, losing 3-2 in the second round in a sudden-death leg.

He is very short at 2/9 to see off Sherrock, who is as big as 4/1 in places, and she would love a good run before she takes some time away from the sport in 2026 due to a chronic kidney condition.

World Darts Championship day 8 prediction 3: Over 3.5 sets - 8/13 Bet365

