The fast-paced nature of darts matches, combined with the sport’s growing global appeal, has made it an increasingly attractive option for bettors.

And The Independent is here to help readers navigate the world of darts betting by identifying the best darts betting sites for wagering on matches and tournaments.

We’ll explore various factors to consider when choosing an online darts betting site, including available markets, competitive odds, user experience, and promotional offers.

Best darts betting sites UK

William Hill

Customers will find a litany of betting markets available on William Hill, with competitive odds across the board.

One of the best features is #YourOdds. If you can’t find the market you want, just tweet them with #YourOdds and they may price up your darts bet for you.

William Hill also has a competitive bet £10 get £30 welcome offer. Using the code R30, you can claim the William Hill sign up offer that gives new customers £30 in free bets to use on darts or any other sport.

Bet365

Bet365 has an excellent darts product, with extensive markets, competitive odds and great in-play betting features.

They are notable for their offers for existing customers, who will find a range of bet boosts available for a number of darts betting markets.

Bet365 also have one of the best live betting experiences on the market, aided by live streaming for darts events.

They also have a great welcome offer where you bet £10 and get £50 in free bets. Using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2024, users can claim £50 in free bets for signing up with a £10 deposit and bet or alternatively a £5 deposit and bet to earn £25 in free bets.

Betway

Betway are one of the most reliable bookies around, and offer a strong range of markets for darts betting including their #BetYourWay specials. Customers can also expect strong in-play betting options and competitive odds.

The Betway sign up offer provides a £30 matched acca that is perfect for darts bettors to sink their teeth into, especially for major tournaments. Regular bettors can also join Betway’s free bet club that rewards customers with up to £10 in free bets for placing wagers on darts events and more.

Betway particularly stands out as one of the leading Darts Premier League betting sites with its range of free bet promotions that lend itself perfectly for the elite competition that takes place on a weekly basis between February and May.

Betfred

Existing Betfred customers can expect a raft of special offers when betting on darts. These include enhanced odds on selected markets, especially around major events. Bet and get promotions are also available, including bet £5 and get £10 bonuses.

Betfred has the best welcome offer on the market, providing new customers with £50 in free bets after betting £10 online.

Users will need to use the Betfred promo code ‘BETFRED50’ to unlock the bonus, but once you’ve deposited and wagered £10, you will be given £50 in free bets to use on the darts or other markets.

Unibet

Unibet provides one of the best online streaming services in the industry with Unibet TV.

As a result, it is one of the best darts betting sites for in-play betting, where you can expect an expansive list of markets and darts odds.

Its darts betting product is already impressive, offering a solid array of markets and odds across a number of competitions. Enhanced prices known as Uniboosts and other promotions are widely available on its website.

Unibet also offers a bet £10 get £40 welcome bonus for new customers. The Unibet sign-up offer is straightforward to claim, users only need to register, deposit and bet £10 on darts or any sports to unlock their bonus.

However, £20 of this bonus is reserved to use on Unibet’s online casino.

How we evaluate the best darts betting sites

We have stringent criteria we expect the best online darts betting sites to meet even to be considered for our list:

Regulation: We only recommend darts betting sites that are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

Reputation: We take notice of the reputation of betting sites, especially the opinions of existing customers.

Gambling responsibly: We ensure that our recommended bookmakers have a strong committment to responsible gambling offering a range of tools to support customers.

Payment options: The best betting sites for darts should accept several payment options, from the more traditional debit card and bank transfer methods to e-wallets.

In-play betting: Live betting sites have changed the landscape of online betting. Customers can bet online during tournaments and individual matches.

Customer experience: We always consider the experience online bookies provide to their customers across both their websites and betting apps. If the site design is smart and well laid out, the useability is logical and straightforward, then that all makes for a better customer experience.

Promotions: We judge darts betting sites on the quality and quantity of their promotions and offers. We considered if these bookies were offering unique deals we hadn’t seen anywhere else.

Popular darts tournaments to bet on

There are wide range of darts events to bet on.

The key events in the darts calendar include PDC World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Matchplay, UK Open, the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Grand Prix and all are covered by the betting sites we have mentioned.

Most markets open up in and around the tournament and this is the time you get the wider range of markets, best offers and enhanced odds too.

You can get the odds on the outright winners pretty early but match markets, tournament specials and more specific markets will open in the days leading up to the event.

Types of darts bets

There are a number of markets on darts betting sites available for each event, especially major tournaments. Here, are a just a sample of what bettors can expect.

Match winner: The simplest darts bet available where bettors wager on the winner of the match.

Outright winner: Bets placed on the overall winner of a tournament. The best darts betting sites will often have these markets available all year round, and often have darts odds live minutes after the previous tournament has concluded.

Handicap betting: The two players are given a positive or minus value based on their status as the favourite or underdog. The favourite is given a minus value such as -2.5 and the underdog +2.5. In a five-set match, the favourite will have to win the contest 3-0 for a successful wager.

Over/under on 180s: Bettors can wager on how many 180s (maximum scores) will be thrown in a match or by an individual player based on the value set by the darts betting site.

Highest checkout: Betting on the highest checkout (the number of points scored with a player’s final three darts in a leg).

Correct score: Predicting the exact scoreline of a match.

Darts betting tips and strategy

If you like to do your homework before placing a bet here are a few things to consider.

Take a look at the recent form, especially in specific tournaments and head-to-heads against specific players. Also consider playing styles and match formats.

If you are watching the action as it happens take advantage of the in play markets and be ready to take action as the momentum swings.

It’s also worth doing your research on the betting sites too as odds and offerings can differ quite substantially across the sites.

Responsible gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When betting always assume you’ll lose and only bet what you can afford.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

There are several UK charities and institutions that offer gambling support, advice and information, including:

Darts betting sites FAQs

What are the best darts betting sites?

All of our recommended operators provide a great product for darts betting. But, we believe the standout darts betting sites are William Hill, Bet365 and Betway.

What markets are available on darts betting sites?

The best darts betting sites have a litany of markets available for users to bet on. The most popular darts betting markets include match winner, outright winner, over/unders and handicap.

Can you use free bets on darts betting sites?

Yes. Free bets are widely available on darts betting sites. These can be accessed by signing up or qualifying for promotions as an existing customer.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.