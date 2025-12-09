The PDC World Darts Championship begins on December 11 as the sport's premier event takes place at Alexandra Palace.

96 of the world’s best darts players gather in London every year to battle it out for the sport’s most lucrative and prestigious prize against a festive backdrop between December and early January.

As for bettors, they’ll be heading to betting sites searching for Darts World Championship odds across a range of markets, while keeping an eye out for any darts free bets offers in the lead-up to and during the tournament. But they need look no further for darts odds and promotions.

This page features the latest Darts World Championship odds and betting offers from bookmakers for the 2025/26 edition. We’ve produced this guide to the latest Darts World Championship betting odds to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the tournament.

On this page, punters will find top value betting odds for Darts World Championship matches as well as odds for the competition winner. Any changes to markets made by darts betting sites are immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All of our darts odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

World Darts Championship Odds – Outright Winner

The outright winner market is the most popular betting option for the PDC World Darts Championship, with bettors able to find Darts World Championship winner odds on most betting sites.

The World Championship is a knockout tournament featuring 96 players, with the final being best-of-13 sets (or first to 7 sets). The top 32 seeds receive first-round byes and enter in round two.

There has been plenty of historical dominance in the competition, with Phil Taylor scoring 14 victories and Michael van Gerwen winning three times. More recently, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler have shown signs they could be future powerhouses at Ally Pally, with each player winning the tournament over the last two years.

Of course, several factors influence Darts World Championship odds, including seeding, current form on the PDC tour, major tournament wins leading up to Alexandra Palace and head-to-head records.

Each-way bets are available with most bookmakers on the World Championship winner market, with the majority of betting sites paying out at 1/2 the odds if your selection finishes as runner-up. However, some bookies, such as Betfred, pay out on four places - albeit at 1/4 or 1/5 the odds - guaranteeing a return if the player you’ve backed reaches the semi-finals.

PDC World Darts Championship Winners

The table below covers the last 10 PDC World Darts Championships and highlights the competitive nature of the modern game, with the tournament having seen eight different winners in the past decade.

Year Winner Runner-Up Final Score 2025 Luke Littler Michael van Gerwen 7-3 2024 Luke Humphries Luke Littler 7-4 2023 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 7-4 2022 Peter Wright Michael Smith 7-5 2021 Gerwyn Price Gary Anderson 7-3 2020 Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen 7-3 2019 Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith 7-3 2018 Rob Cross Phil Taylor 7-2 2017 Michael van Gerwen Gary Anderson 7-3 2016 Gary Anderson Adrian Lewis 7-5

Darts Free Bets for the World Championship

This section covers the best darts free bets offers available during the PDC World Championship. Most major UK bookmakers run promotions during the tournament between, and we’ve picked out our favourites:

10bet - bet £75, get a £10 free bets on darts

Opt in and stake £75 on darts markets at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater to receive a £10 free bet.

You can claim this offer up to three times during December, earning £30 in total free bets to use on PDC World Darts Championship betting markets.

Free bets are credited the day after qualifying bets settle and are valid for 7 days.

LiveScore Bet - 170 early payout offer

Place a pre-match cash bet on any player to win their match in the PDC World Darts Championship, and if your selection hits a 170 checkout at any point during the match, LiveScore Bet will pay out your bet as a winner in cash, even if they go on to lose the match.

This offer applies to singles, bet builders and multiples on the match winner market, with payouts credited within 12-24 hours of the match settling.

World Darts Championship Betting Markets

There are several alternative betting markets where punters will find PDC Darts World Championship odds beyond the outright winner. These include:

To reach the final: Punters can find World Darts Championship odds on which players will reach the final.

Stage of elimination: This involves betting on which round a player exits.

Highest checkout: Punters can also find World Championship Darts odds for predicting the tournament's biggest finish.

Total 180s: This is a simple over/under market on the number of maximums scored during the tournament.

9-dart finish: This is a wager on whether any player hits a nine-dart finish during the tournament.

Match betting: Bettors can also find 2025 Darts World Championship odds for individual game winners, with handicaps, set betting, total 180s, and more.

PDC World Darts Championship Prize Money

The prize money for this year’s tournament has doubled from £2.5m to £5m, with the winner now receiving £1 million. That amount is double what Luke Littler took home last year for winning, and it is by far the sport's biggest individual prize, with the runner-up even taking home £400,000.

Even a nine-dart finish can net a player a bonus of £60,000, and there were two nine-darts finishes last year.

Below is a table showing the prize money players collect by advancing to each round.

Round Prize Money Winner £1,000,000 Runner-up £400,000 Semi-finalists £200,000 Quarter-finalists £100,000 Last 16 £60,000 Last 32 £35,000 Last 64 £25,000 Last 96 (First Round) £15,000

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the World Darts Championship or looking at the latest PDC World Championship odds, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.