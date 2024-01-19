Luke Littler stuns with nine-darter at Bahrain Masters

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luke Littler’s stardom continues to shine brightly after producing a stunning nine-darter on his way to the semi-finals of the Bahrain Masters.

The 16-year-old, who burst onto the scene on his way to a runners-up finish at the World Championship earlier this month, produced the perfect leg of darts against Nathan Aspinall in the first leg of their best-of-six quarter-final.

‘The Nuke’ hit back-to-back 180s with his first two visits to the oche, before hitting treble 20, treble 19 and then checking out with double 12 with his last three darts to take a 1-0 lead.

Littler turned away in delight to the crowd running off to celebrate, leaving Aspinall to applaud his rival before a warm hug.

Littler, aiming to improve after his final heartache at the Alexandra Palace, was then applauded on commentary after his latest sensational performance: “He keeps on doing the improbable, he keeps producing the spectacular.”

Littler would go on to win 6-3, averaging 104.5 to advance to the semi-finals.

He will not have a chance at revenge over world champion Luke Humphries though, after ‘Cool Hand’ succumbed to Gerwyn Price 6-4 in the quarter-finals.