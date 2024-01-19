Jump to content

Luke Littler stuns with nine-darter at Bahrain Masters

‘The Nuke’ continues to dazzle on the big stage, producing the perfect leg of darts on his way to a quarter-final win against Nathan Aspinall

Jack Rathborn
Friday 19 January 2024 17:35
Luke Littler celebrates at the Bahrain Darts Masters

Luke Littler celebrates at the Bahrain Darts Masters

(PA)

Luke Littler’s stardom continues to shine brightly after producing a stunning nine-darter on his way to the semi-finals of the Bahrain Masters.

The 16-year-old, who burst onto the scene on his way to a runners-up finish at the World Championship earlier this month, produced the perfect leg of darts against Nathan Aspinall in the first leg of their best-of-six quarter-final.

‘The Nuke’ hit back-to-back 180s with his first two visits to the oche, before hitting treble 20, treble 19 and then checking out with double 12 with his last three darts to take a 1-0 lead.

Littler turned away in delight to the crowd running off to celebrate, leaving Aspinall to applaud his rival before a warm hug.

Littler, aiming to improve after his final heartache at the Alexandra Palace, was then applauded on commentary after his latest sensational performance: “He keeps on doing the improbable, he keeps producing the spectacular.”

Littler would go on to win 6-3, averaging 104.5 to advance to the semi-finals.

He will not have a chance at revenge over world champion Luke Humphries though, after ‘Cool Hand’ succumbed to Gerwyn Price 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

