Luke Littler stuns with nine-darter at Bahrain Masters
‘The Nuke’ continues to dazzle on the big stage, producing the perfect leg of darts on his way to a quarter-final win against Nathan Aspinall
Luke Littler’s stardom continues to shine brightly after producing a stunning nine-darter on his way to the semi-finals of the Bahrain Masters.
The 16-year-old, who burst onto the scene on his way to a runners-up finish at the World Championship earlier this month, produced the perfect leg of darts against Nathan Aspinall in the first leg of their best-of-six quarter-final.
‘The Nuke’ hit back-to-back 180s with his first two visits to the oche, before hitting treble 20, treble 19 and then checking out with double 12 with his last three darts to take a 1-0 lead.
Littler turned away in delight to the crowd running off to celebrate, leaving Aspinall to applaud his rival before a warm hug.
Littler, aiming to improve after his final heartache at the Alexandra Palace, was then applauded on commentary after his latest sensational performance: “He keeps on doing the improbable, he keeps producing the spectacular.”
Littler would go on to win 6-3, averaging 104.5 to advance to the semi-finals.
He will not have a chance at revenge over world champion Luke Humphries though, after ‘Cool Hand’ succumbed to Gerwyn Price 6-4 in the quarter-finals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies