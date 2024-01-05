Luke Littler has revealed what he wants to spend his World Darts Championship winnings on.

The 16-year-old sensation came runner-up in the tournament, scooping a £200,000 prize after losing in the final to Luke Humphries.

“You have won £200,000, what are you going to spend it on?” Littler was asked, during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

“The first thing that comes into my head is Fifa points,” he responded with a chuckle, after initially saying he has “no idea” what he wants to spend the money on.

“Yep, that would be money well spent,” the host said.

FC points - previously known as Fifa points - is an in-game currency for EA Sports FC 24.