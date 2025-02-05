2025 Premier League Darts betting tips

Luke Humphries to win the competition - 11/4 bet365

Nathan Aspinall to finish bottom of the league - 6/4 William Hill

Luke Littler is a hunted man in this year’s Premier League Darts run. The defending champion took the competition by storm during his debut year, triumphing over Luke Humphries with a sublime 11-7 win in the final at the O2 Arena.

The eternal rivals head into this year’s circuit as favourites once more, with darts betting sites pricing Littler up at odds of 11/8 to win the entire thing, with Humphries considered second favourite at 11/4.

The rest of the field pose a considerable threat, with Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey and Nathan Aspinall also joining the 17-date schedule that concludes in London on May 29.

Premier League Darts betting tips: Humphries to win

Things move quickly in darts. Littler was on top of the world after his maiden victory at the World Darts Championship one month ago, but Sunday’s shock defeat to Jonny Clayton underlines that his form has been a little inconsistent since taking down MvG at Alexandra Palace.

In fact, Littler has lost three of eight matches since that night. His odds are certainly representative of a player many expect to win, which in turn has opened up Humphries as a valuable pick for those who think The Nuke may continue to stutter.

Humphries was the main benefactor of Littler’s slip in the World Masters. His 6-5 victory over Clayton wasn’t straightforward, but the world No. 1 is building momentum and is in a good head space ahead of trying to capture the title he came so close to claiming in 2024.

That should prove to be real motivation for the man who was caught out by a sparkling Peter Wright at last month’s World Darts Championship, a showpiece loss that had many wondering if his time atop the pile was coming to an end. Humphries can silence those doubters across these busy few months.

Premier League Darts prediction 1: Humphries to win the competition - 11/4 bet365

Premier League Darts betting tips: The Asp to struggle

Nathan Aspinall is deservedly a huge fan favourite. He’s a straight-talker and a brilliant player who has been open about trying to compete in the Littler era. A time in which we can expect darts stars to get younger, and as harsh as it sounds, even better than what we see now.

He has also received backlash from fellow players for even being included in this year’s Premier League, with both Dave Chisnall and Mike De Dekker suggesting the world No. 10 didn’t earn his spot.

Whichever side you fall down on in that argument, it’s fair to say The Asp is a contender to finish bottom. It’s painful to say it, but he isn’t in great form and it’s been months since he’s beaten another player who is ranked inside the top 10.

Both his recent 6-1 defeats to Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kevin Doets were evidence of Aspinall struggling for fight at a time where it feels like he thinks the sport might be getting away from him.

That could make him a prime betting candidate to finish last, with betting sites pricing him up at 6/4 to prop the table up once its complete.

Premier League Darts prediction 2: Aspinall to finish bottom of the league - 6/4 William Hill

