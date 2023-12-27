What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s Michael Smith is defending his title, with the World Darts Championship now underway. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time and he’ll be keen to repeat that success this year after sneaking through his opening match 3-2 against Kevin Doets on the first evening of action.

That won’t be an easy task as 96 players take part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen is seeded second – behind Smith – for this competition with Luke Humphries third but two-time world champion Peter Wright is already out after being stunned in the second round pre-Christmas.

Other big names to compete are 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, while 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler has lit up the tournament with a level of play far beyond his years.

Meanwhile, Fallon Sherrock, who became the first female player to win a match at the World Darts Championship in 2019/2020, came into the tournament as a first-round international qualifier but lost to Jermaine Wattimena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Darts Championship, plus find the latest tips here.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January.

What is the format for each round?

First Round - Best of five sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Third Round - Best of seven sets

Fourth Round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

Schedule of Play

Wednesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Scott Williams vs Martin Schindler (R3)

Dave Chisnall vs Gabriel Clemens (R3)

Rob Cross vs Jeffrey de Graaf (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3)

Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3)

Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)

Thursday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Florian Hempel vs Stephen Bunting (R3)

Joe Cullen vs Ryan Searle (R3)

Ross Smith vs Chris Dobey (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan (R3)

Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko (R3)

Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney (R3)

Friday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3)

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)

Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Boris Krcmar v Gary Anderson (R3)

2x Fourth Round

Saturday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7:30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final