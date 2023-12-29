What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s Michael Smith is defending his title, with the World Darts Championship entering the final stages at Alexandra Palace. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time, and he’ll be keen to repeat that success this year.

That won’t be an easy task as 96 players take part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen is seeded second – behind Smith – for this competition with Luke Humphries third but some of the contenders have tumbled, including two-time world champion Peter Wright, who was stunned in the second round pre-Christmas, while Gerwyn Price also suffered a shock at the hands of Brendan Dolan.

World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler, who has lit up the tournament with a level of play far beyond his years, are also contending for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Darts Championship, plus find the latest tips here.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January.

What is the format for each round?

First Round - Best of five sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Third Round - Best of seven sets

Fourth Round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

Schedule of Play

Friday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3)

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)

Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Boris Krcmar vs Gary Anderson (R3)

Michael Van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting (last 16)

Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey (last 16)

Saturday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Daryl Gurney vs Dave Chisnall (last 16)

Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen (last 16)

1x last 16

Evening Session (7:30pm)

3x last 16

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final