What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

Defending champion Michael Smith is out and there will be a different name on the trophy this year, with the World Darts Championship entering the final stages at Alexandra Palace. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time but fell to Chris Dobey in the last 16 this time round.

We’re reaching the business end after 96 players took part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen has also been dumped out of the tournament following his loss to Scott Williams with Luke Humphries the new favourite to win the competition.

Other pre-tournament contenders have joined Smith in tumbling out though, including two-time world champion Peter Wright, who was stunned in the second round pre-Christmas, while Gerwyn Price also suffered a shock at the hands of Brendan Dolan.

16-year-old sensation Luke Littler, meanwhile, has lit up the tournament claiming his biggest scalp with a 4-1 demolition of five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in the last-16 before taking out Dolan in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Darts Championship, plus find the latest tips here.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January.

What is the format for each round?

First Round - Best of five sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Third Round - Best of seven sets

Fourth Round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

Schedule of Play

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final