The world’s biggest darts tournament has reached its conclusion with the best players on the planet having gone toe-to-toe at the Ally Pally to win the sport’s most prestigious title and only Luke Littler and Luke Humphries left standing.

England’s Michael Smith triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, winning the title 7-4 against Michael van Gerwen at the start of the year to lift the trophy for the first time but exited the tournament at the last-16 stage this year, with Chris Dobey besting him.

All other former champions also fell by the wayside, with 2018 winner Rob Cross the last to go – being demolished by the rampant Littler in the semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

It means a new name will be on the trophy to begin 2024 and we know it will be a Luke but which of 16-year-old superstar Littler or pre-tournament favourite Humphries it is will be decided on the stage this evening.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Wednesday January 3

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final – Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries