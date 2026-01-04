Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online

Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and defending champions Ivory Coast

Related: Liverpool issues won’t stop Salah shining at AFCON, Egypt manager says

The Africa Cup of Nations is hotting up with the knockout stages bringing drama and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.

Hosts Morocco are also the tournament favourites, but the Africa Cup of Nations looks wide open with Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all fancying their chances.

Here’s how you can take in every match of the knockout stages:

Recommended

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations

Last 16

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Morocco v Tanzania | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

South Africa v Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday, January 5, 2026

Egypt v Benin | 4:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Nigeria v Mozambique | 7:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Algeria v DR Congo | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco - 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Côte d'Ivoire v Burkino Faso | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco- 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Key dates

The knockout stages started on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Results

Sunday 21 December

Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Monday 22 December

Mali 1-1 Zambia

South Africa 2-1 Angola

Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe

Tuesday 23 December

DR Congo 1-0 Benin

Senegal 3-0 Botswana

Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania

Tunisia 3-1 Uganda

Wednesday 24 December

Burkina Faso 2-1 Equatorial Guinea

Algeria 3-0 Sudan

Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 Mozambique

Cameroon 1-0 Gabon

Friday 26 December

Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe

Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Zambia 0-0 Comoros

Morocco 1-1 Mali

Saturday 27 December

Benin 1-0 Botswana

Senegal 1-1 DR Congo

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia

Sunday 28 December

Gabon 2-3 Mozambique

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan

Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso

Ivory Coast 1-1 Cameroon

Monday 29 December

Angola 0-0 Egypt

Zimbabwe 2-3 South Africa

Zambia 0-3 Morocco

Comoros 0-0 Mali

Tuesday 30 December

16:00: Uganda 1-3 Nigeria

16:00: Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia

19:00: Benin 0-3 Senegal

19:00: Botswana 0-3 DR Congo

Wednesday 31 December

16:00: Equatorial Guinea 1-3 Algeria

16:00: Sudan 0-2 Burkina Faso

19:00: Gabon 2-3 Côte d'Ivoire

19:00: Mozambique 1-2 Cameroon

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in