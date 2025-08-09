Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal entertain Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggle in pre-season, suffering back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Villarreal, with the Basque side likely to reveal how ready the Gunners are to challenge champions Liverpool for the title.

Arteta is desperate to guide Arsenal over the line in the title race, with the hope that their new signings will position them well to dethrone Liverpool. “I think we've done that in the last three years and that's the next step,” Arteta said after defeat to Villarreal. “We know what it is and we're going to be better. It's like any other team when you look at the competition, the pieces of the puzzle that they've added. They're big ones as well so we're all trying to be at our best.”

Finding the right balance with a new midfield will also be key, as Martin Zubimendi takes a leading role alongside Declan Rice, with Saturday’s friendly likely to show us how quickly this Arsenal side can start the new campaign next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly at the Emirates:

When is Arsenal v Athletic Bilbao?

The match will take place on Saturday, 9 August at Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Arsenal.com and the club’s official app, with a price of £4.99 if taking up the early bird offer, though the price rises to £6.99 after 9am BST on the day of the game. The match is unavailable to stream in Spain.

Team news

Viktor Gyokeres is set to feature again as he continues to build momentum following his £64m move from Sporting.

Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard could feature after niggles in pre-season forced them to miss the Villarreal game, though Gabriel Jesus is far from a comeback after an ACL injury last season.

While Kai Havertz also skipped the last friendly and could return.

Noni Madueke, who missed a penalty against Villarreal midweek, could feature from the start as he continues to adapt following his move from Chelsea.

New right-back Jesus Areso could feature for Athletic, with Nico Williams, who snubbed interest from Barcelona and was linked strongly with a move to the Emirates, set to start.

Predicted line-ups

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Madueke

Possible Athletic Bilbao XI: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Lekue, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Vesga; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta