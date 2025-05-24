Is Arsenal vs Barcelona on TV? How to watch Women’s Champions League final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host holders Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon as the Gunners look to win their first European crown since 2007 against the world’s best team.

Arsenal returned to the final for the first time in 18 years as they defeated eight-time winners Lyon in the semi-finals, and they remain the last English team to win the competition.

They will face the serial winners in Lisbon, with Barcelona appearing in their fifth final in a row and looking to complete a hat-trick of Champions League titles on the spin.

Barcelona, who are led by Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati, thrashed English champions Chelsea in the semi-finals and will come into the final as clear favourites.

But Arsenal have risen to the occasion under Renee Slegers this season, and will look to former Barcelona star Mariona Caldentey to provide inspiration against her old team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League final

How can I watch the Women’s Champions League final?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and on Discovery+, where a live stream will be available for TNT Sports customers.

Kick-off in Lisbon is at 5pm BST (UK time ) on Saturday 24 May. The final will be staged at the Estádio José Alvalade, the home of Sporting Lisbon.

What is the team news for the Champions League final?

Arsenal could line up exactly how they did in the 4-1 win at Lyon in the semi-final second leg. Leah Williamson leads the defence and Steph Catley has emerged as her centre-back partner this season, with Emily Fox and Katie McCabe at full-back.

Mariona Caldentey has been influential from a deeper midfield position alongside captain Kim Little, with Frida Maanum allowed to roam further forward. On the wings, Arsenal carry pace and danger in Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord, while striker Alessia Russo has seven Champions League goals this season, level with Caldentey.

The only question comes down to goalkeeper. Daphne van Domselaar has not played in Arsenal’s last three games, having returned from injury to face Lyon in the second leg, but Renee Slegers said she is available to play.

Barcelona’s spine has been familiar for many years, as is built around the key partnerships and experience of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro in midfield and Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes in defence. Spain’s No 1 Cata Coll and right back Ona Batlle continue the Spanish spine of the team.

Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo brings a versatile threat from left back while Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen is arguably the world’s best winger on the right. Up front, Barcelona have this season added the goals of Poland striker Ewa Pajor after her arrival from Wolfsburg.

Claudia Pina has ten goals in the Champions League this season, including three in the semi-final victory over Chelsea. Whether she starts over Spain team-mate Salma Paralluelo on the left wing is likely to be the only big team selection Pere Romeu has to make.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Barcelona Xi: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina