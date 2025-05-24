The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League final builds up to kick-off in Lisbon
Arsenal will play their biggest game in a generation as Barcelona target a hat-trick of titles
Arsenal take on holders Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon as the Gunners attempt to become the first English team to win the tournament since their historic victory 18 years ago.
Arsenal are through to their first European final since winning the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007, but face the new dominant force of European football in reigning champions Barcelona. The Spanish side will be playing in their fifth final in a row, and are targeting a hat-trick of titles in Lisbon.
Arsenal have taken a rollercoaster route to the final with head coach Renee Slegers taking over in mid-season and the Gunners requiring dramatic comebacks to defeat Real Madrid and eight-time Champions League winners Lyon in the knockout rounds.
Barcelona continued to deny English champions Chelsea, with an 8-2 aggregate victory over the unbeaten treble winners in the semi-finals underlining the scale of Arsenal’s task. Arsenal’s player of the year Mariona Caldentey will face her former team, having won a third Champions League with Barcelona in last year’s final.
Follow all the updates from the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon. You can watch all the action on streaming platform DAZN in the UK for FREE.
Home atmosphere for Barcelona
All day, wherever I’ve been in Lisbon I’ve seen Arsenal shirts. There’s an impressive travelling support here, but the Arsenal fans are outnumbered in the Estadio Jose Alvalade.
As Irene Parades and Alexia Putellas leads out the defending champions, the stadium erupts. Barcelona have once again produced a home atmosphere for a Champions League final.
Turns out, it’s Barcelona who are everywhere.
Barcelona’s continued dominance
Barcelona have a strong record against English clubs with nine wins, two draws, and six losses, scoring 32 goals and conceding 18.
This season, Arsenal are the third English team they’ve faced, following a semi-final victory over Chelsea.
Barcelona began the group stage with a 0-2 loss at Manchester City but bounced back with a 3-0 home win in their return fixture.
Their only setback in the last five games against English sides was that initial defeat, winning the other four.
Clàudia Pina leads the charge with ten goals this season making her the competition’s top scorer by a clear margin.
Barcelona reached their sixth final in style, overpowering Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate with Pina scoring multiple goals alongside key contributions from Ewa Pajor, Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, and Salma Paralluelo.
The team has now made the semi-finals seven seasons in a row, a record in the competition following a dominant 10-2 aggregate win over Wolfsburg in the quarters.
This season Barcelona’s only group stage loss was against Manchester City, but they comfortably defeated Hammarby and St. Pölten in both legs.
Having won the last three Champions League titles including a 2-0 win over Lyon last season, Barcelona continue their reign at the top of European women’s football.
Domestically they clinched their record-extending tenth Liga F title and two other trophies this year underscoring their unmatched dominance.
Uefa hoping for better entertainment in Women's Champions League final
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin will be at the Women’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona and will be hoping for better entertainment than he saw on Wednesday night, when Tottenham and Manchester United played out a dismal Europa League final in Bilbao.
This should certainly be easier on the eye, with Barcelona and Arsenal known for wanting to play the right way. Neither team is languishing near the bottom of their domestic league, either. Barcelona appear to be carrying the more vocal support in the stadium.
Barcelona team news as Pina starts over Paralluelo
Barcelona’s spine has been familiar for many years, as is built around the key partnerships and experience of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro in midfield and Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes in defence. Spain’s No 1 Cata Coll and right back Ona Batlle continue the Spanish spine of the team.
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo brings a versatile threat from left back while Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen is arguably the world’s best winger on the right. Up front, Barcelona have this season added the goals of Poland striker Ewa Pajor after her arrival from Wolfsburg.
Claudia Pina has ten goals in the Champions League this season, including three in the semi-final victory over Chelsea. She starts over Spain team-mate Salma Paralluelo on the left wing.
Barcelona Xi: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina
Subs: Gemma , Roebuck, Jana, Paralluelo, Marta, Vicky, Engen, Brugts, Caño, Schertenleib, Serrajordi, Judit
Arsenal’s strong form and Spanish rivalry
Arsenal enter the final with a solid record against Spanish teams: six wins, two draws, and four losses, scoring 25 goals and conceding 18.
This season, they overcame a 0-2 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals by winning 3-0 at home, ending a three-game losing streak against Spanish opposition.
Prior to this, Arsenal hadn’t faced Spanish teams since their 2021/22 group stage losses to Barcelona, but historically they’ve done well against Spanish clubs, winning all four previous knockout ties including a memorable 7-0 aggregate win over Barcelona in 2012/13.
Key players Alessia Russo and former Barcelona star Mariona Caldentey have been crucial for Arsenal each netting eight goals this campaign.
Caldentey scored in both legs against Lyon in the semi-finals helping Arsenal reach the last four for the eighth time.
Russo and Caitlin Foord also contributed in the comeback win in France. Arsenal are making their 17th appearance in the Women’s Champions League, finishing top of a tough Group C this season and placing second in the Women’s Super League behind Chelsea.
After a coaching change in October, Renée Slegers has guided the team to this final building on the club’s strong European pedigree as the only English side to have reached two Champions League finals.
Arsenal team news as Van Domselaar and Kelly start
Arsenal line up exactly how they did in the 4-1 win at Lyon in the semi-final second leg, with Daphne van Domselaar fit to start in goal and replacing Manuela Zinsberger. Leah Williamson leads the defence and Steph Catley has emerged as her centre-back partner this season, with Emily Fox and Katie McCabe at full-back.
Mariona Caldentey has been influential from a deeper midfield position alongside captain Kim Little, with Frida Maanum allowed to roam further forward. On the wings, Arsenal carry pace and danger in Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord, while striker Alessia Russo has seven Champions League goals this season, level with Caldentey.
On the bench, Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius are options to change the game late on, while Arsenal could also turn to Lia Walti and Victoria Pelova in midfield. Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Condina could be required to see the game out late on.
Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
Subs: Zinsberger, Williams, Wubben-Moy, Laia Codina, Mead, Wälti, Hurtig, Pelova, Nighswonger, Blackstenius, Ilestedt, Cooney-Cross
Arsenal’s comeback seals final spot
Arsenal, the only English team to have won the competition, earned their place in Lisbon with a remarkable comeback against Lyon.
After losing the first leg 1-2 at home, they bounced back with a 4-1 victory in France to secure a 5-3 aggregate win.
This final marks the fifth meeting between Arsenal and Barcelona, with both teams having won twice in their previous four encounters and scoring eight goals each, though Barcelona has dominated the most recent clashes.
Women's Champions League: Confirmed line-ups
Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
Barcelona Xi: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina
The line-ups are in. No surprises for either team. Daphne van Domselaar is fit to start in go for Arsenal and Barcelona go with Claudia Pina over Salma Paralluelo on left wing.
Barcelona aim for third straight title
The Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the stage for the 2024/25 UEFA Women’s Champions League final, where holders Barcelona will seek a third consecutive crown against Arsenal the 2007 champions.
Having won three of the last four tournaments, Barcelona reached their fifth straight final - matching Lyon’s record, after an impressive 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea, defeating them 4-1 at home and away in the semi-finals for the third year running.
Aitana Bonmati reveals Barcelona’s feelings about favourites tag: ‘mindset to win’
“We've had a great season, so we're the team to beat. For us, it's a privilege, not a pressure. We are used to this and always have the mindset to win.
“One of the best qualities of our team is that we have the same ambition as the first day. This is not easy because if you are winning a lot, maybe you can relax, but this is not the case with our team.
"I think the experience we have now or I have now is even more than when I played the third final of the Champions League, it was the first time against Lyon – the team to beat.
"Now we are we maybe the team to beat, we have the experience. In these kinds of matches, experience is important because you have lived these kinds of scenarios in other times. This is one thing we have in our team.
"These emotions are difficult to put into words because we are born to play these matches and enjoy it with our crowd and our people here.
"I remember every single Champions League we play as unique moments I'll remember forever."
