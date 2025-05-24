Barcelona fans ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Arsenal take on holders Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon as the Gunners attempt to become the first English team to win the tournament since their historic victory 18 years ago.

Arsenal are through to their first European final since winning the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007, but face the new dominant force of European football in reigning champions Barcelona. The Spanish side will be playing in their fifth final in a row, and are targeting a hat-trick of titles in Lisbon.

Arsenal have taken a rollercoaster route to the final with head coach Renee Slegers taking over in mid-season and the Gunners requiring dramatic comebacks to defeat Real Madrid and eight-time Champions League winners Lyon in the knockout rounds.

Barcelona continued to deny English champions Chelsea, with an 8-2 aggregate victory over the unbeaten treble winners in the semi-finals underlining the scale of Arsenal’s task. Arsenal’s player of the year Mariona Caldentey will face her former team, having won a third Champions League with Barcelona in last year’s final.

Follow all the updates from the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon. You can watch all the action on streaming platform DAZN in the UK for FREE.