Aston Villa host Paris St-Germain on Tuesday looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Morgan Rogers gave Villa the lead in Paris before goals from Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes gave the French side the lead.

That defeat ended a run of seven straight wins for Unai Emery’s side and they bounced back from the disappointment with a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

It was also Villa’s second defeat of the season in France, going down 1-0 at Monaco on Matchday 7 and they have still never won away to a Ligue 1 team.

Right now, the only thing that matters is beating a Ligue 1 side at home, preferably without conceding, to give themselves a fighting chance of progressing.

PSG go into the game with just 17 wins from their last 18 games, their only defeat coming at home to Liverpool in the last round of this competition.

A solitary strike from Harvey Elliot gave the Reds a 1-0 win before Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal at Anfield in the second leg and the French side went through on penalties.

They secured their 13th league title without losing a single game with six games to play and now they would love to add their first Champions League title.

Villa might be new to this format of the competition, but they lifted the European Cup back in 1982 beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the final, with Peter Withe scoring the only goal of the game.

Aston Villa vs PSG betting tips: Villa to go down fighting

Football betting sites have PSG as the favourites to win on the night at 29/25 with Villa at 23/10 and a draw at 29/10.

One thing we can expect though is that Villa will give it a go and the fact they have won four of their Champions League home games scoring 10 goals along the way should give them confidence.

They have also scored in their last 14 matches, but their issue will be stopping their opponents from scoring too.

Luis Enrique’s side have only failed to score four times in 47 games this season in defeats against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the Champions League and in a goalless draw against Auxerre in the league.

All four of PSG’s defeats this season have come in this competition, as well as those mentioned above they were also beaten 2-1 at home by Atletico Madrid.

Villa have won seven of the 12 European ties in which they were beaten in the away first leg although they lost the most recent, on away goals to SK Rapid Wien in the 2009/10 Uefa Europa League qualifying play-offs.

On the only previous occasion that they lost by a two-goal margin away, they came back to beat Zürich in the 2002 Uefa Intertoto Cup third round.

While we fancy Villa to win on the night it won’t be enough to overturn the tie.

Aston Villa v PSG prediction 1: Villa to win and BTTS (PSG to go through on aggregate) – 9/2 William Hill

Aston Villa vs PSG prediction: Doue to do it again

Desire Doue has had a great debut season for Enrique’s side after joining from Rennes in the summer, with four goals in his last three matches.

He cancelled out Rogers’ goal in Paris a week ago, he scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Angers that secured the league title and bagged a brace in the 6-1 win over St-Etienne.

Betting sites have him at 9/1 to score first, 17/2 to score last or 10/3 to score at any time to take his tally for the season into double figures.

Aston Villa v PSG prediction 2: Doue to score at any time at Villa Park – 10/3 Unibet

