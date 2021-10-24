Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch El Clasico online and on TV today

Barcelona host Real Madrid this weekend in the first Clasico of the 2021/22 campaign in LaLiga.

The Catalan outfit have been beset by issues since the end of last season, with financial problems ultimately leading to the exit of Lionel Messi and the need for long-term restructuring of the playing squad - but they have been boosted by talented teenagers Ansu Fati and Pedri signing new contracts recently.

They sit seventh in the table domestically, with rivals Real Madrid in second having lost only one of their eight matches so far.

Both teams won in midweek in the Champions League, with Los Blancos doing so in rather more convincing fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3:15pm (BST) on Sunday 24 October at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player website and app.

What is the team news?

Barcelona have issues in defence, with Ronald Araujo out and Jordi Alba a doubt. Pedri will also miss the game and Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be thrown straight back into the side after his latest absence.

Real will be without the injured Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos, but Eden Hazard is fit again. Dani Carvajal could also return and Isco might make the squad after a knock.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Dest; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Memphis, Ansu

RMA - Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Barcelona 30/17

Draw 17/6

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

Barcelona picked up a victory in midweek but they were profligate and have been all too easily cut open by better sides than Dynamo Kyiv. Real to take the game to them and rack up a routine win. Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.