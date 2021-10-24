Real Madrid head to the Camp Nou for the first big La Liga clash of the season: El Clasico.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team know they have a big opportunity to lay down a marker for the title race against an out-of-form and struggling Barcelona side, as the gap between the teams could be five points, with the home Clasico to come later in the season.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema have been thriving this term for Los Blancos, while Barca have had something of a patchwork attack as Ansu Fati recovered from injury, Ousmane Dembele was sidelined once more and Sergio Aguero had to wait until very recently for his debut after signing due to another injury of his own.

Memphis Depay has been leading the way for Ronald Koeman’s team, but Ansu’s return to action - and having signed a new contract - makes this a more intriguing match-up for the home team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3:15pm (BST) on Sunday 24 October at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player website and app.

What is the team news?

Barcelona have issues in defence, with Ronald Araujo out and Jordi Alba a doubt. Pedri will also miss the game and Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be thrown straight back into the side after his latest absence.

Real will be without the injured Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos, but Eden Hazard is fit again. Dani Carvajal could also return and Isco might make the squad after a knock.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Dest; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Memphis, Ansu

RMA - Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Barcelona 30/17

Draw 17/6

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

Barcelona picked up a victory in midweek but they were profligate and have been all too easily cut open by better sides than Dynamo Kyiv. Real to take the game to them and rack up a routine win. Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.