Bayern Munich play host to Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final second leg with the tie delicately poised following a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Hoping to properly untilise their home advantage, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka netted the opener in just the 12th minute of the game before Serge Gnabry equalised six minutes later. Harry Kane marked his return to London with a goal from the penalty spot to send the German side into the lead though Leandro Trossard ensured the tie remains on level terms with a second half goal of his own.

Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight league titles meaning their focus has shifted fully to Europe as they desperately hunt for silverware this season. Bayern have not triumphed in the Champions League 2019/20 but are only three matches away from the final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, if Arsenal are victorious tonight they will reach their first European top-flight semi-final since 2008/09 back when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

