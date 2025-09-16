Bayern Munich vs Chelsea betting tips

Bayern Munich to win & both teams to score - 19/10 Ladbrokes

Harry Kane to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

Chelsea begin their 2025/26 Champions League campaign away at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with Enzo Maresca’s side looking to grab a potentially vital three points in one of their most difficult league phase matches (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

The Blues travel to Germany after conceding a last-gasp equaliser against Brentford that denied them a third win in four Premier League matches to start the season, but the match at the Allianz Arena will provide an altogether different test for the Conference League winners.

Maresca’s men have been paired against two more top sides in the form of Barcelona and Napoli during the league phases, with matches against the likes of Benfica and Ajax likely to have a bearing on whether the Blues can automatically qualify for the knockout stages.

And while an away loss to Bayern is unlikely to define their league phase campaign, a win in Bavaria could well do so, with three points giving Chelsea a brilliant platform to start from.

However, betting sites don’t think the Blues have a great chance of victory at the Allianz. Bettors will find Champions League odds of around 4/1 available on an away win, while Bayern are odds-on to continue their strong start to the season.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea betting preview: German champions to enjoy winning start

While Chelsea have navigated a mixed start to the 25/26 season – with two wins and two draws in their opening four matches – Bayern remain unbeaten, with three wins from three in the Bundesliga in addition to progressing in the cup.

And the Bavarian side have hit the ground running too, winning their opening match 6-0 against rivals RB Leipzig and scoring 19 goals across their opening five matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues have managed to find the net nine times across their first four games, though five came against a struggling West Ham side.

Bayern have conceded goals in three of their five matches so far this season – including two in the league against Augsburg and two in the cup versus lower league opposition in Wehen Wiesbaden - so this is a team that can be tested by better attacking units.

Chelsea are just such a unit and have more than enough ability to create a few chances at the Allianz, especially if Cole Palmer is fit to start.

While Chelsea have let in just three goals, Bayern’s 6-0 and 5-0 wins over RB Leipzig and Hamburg illustrate their own ability to create and finish chances, so it is safe to suggest that both teams will find the net.

Nevertheless, given home advantage and their free-scoring form so far, it’s tough to look beyond Bayern getting the win

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction 1: Bayern to win & both teams to score - 19/10 Ladbrokes

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea betting tips: Kane to return to haunt Blues

Harry Kane is one of a few Bayern players who are familiar with big games against Chelsea, having played in 22 London derbies against the Blues during his time at Tottenham.

Despite his impressive record against most Premier League sides, Kane has a fairly modest total of just eight goals in 22 appearances against the Blues – and just seven wins in that time – though he scored a goal in each of his final two league matches against them in the 2022/23 season.

Kane has not lost any of his threat on the European stage since joining Bayern, having finished fourth in the competition’s top scorers list last season with 11 goals across 13 matches.

With the England captain having scored nine goals in his opening seven games for club and country so far this season, he is certainly in ominous form, and we’re backing him to continue that this week against an old enemy.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction 2: Harry Kane to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea team news

Bayern: Alphoinso Davies and Hiroki Ito have returned to individual training after long lay-offs, though this match will likely come too soon for both.

Defender Raphaal Guerreiro will miss out due to a stomach issue suffered in the win over Hamburg, while Nicolas Jackson could play against the Blues due to differing Uefa rules over loanees playing against parent clubs.

Chelsea: Levi Colwill, Liam Delap and Dario Essugo remain the long-term absentees for the Blues, while Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are unlikely to be fit for this contest.

Estevao could return to the squad after missing the match with Brentford through illness, while Enzo Maresca’s only new injury concern is Joao Pedro, with the Italian admitting Pedro is a doubt after coming off during the draw at the Gtech.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea predicted line ups

Bayern XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bet offers or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.