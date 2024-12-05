Bournemouth vs Tottenham betting tips

Which version of Bournemouth and Tottenham are we going to see on Thursday night? Both sides are incredibly inconsistent, capable of brilliant results one week before capitulating the next. The unpredictability should make for a thrilling Premier League match in which both teams will go for victory in a bid to gain momentum heading into Christmas (8.15pm, Prime Video).

Bournemouth walloped Wolves 4-2 at Molineux on the weekend, a match that will forever be remembered for Justin Kluivert scoring a hat-trick of penalties. Spurs followed their 4-0 destruction of Manchester City with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Fulham, a result that means the triumph at the Etihad Stadium is their only win in five matches across all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou’s enigmatic squad are always entertaining, though, and travel south in need of three points to close the current three-point gap to the top four. Bournemouth will go one point behind Spurs with a win at the Vitality Stadium, a venue which also saw Man City defeated a few weeks ago.

Bournemouth vs Spurs betting tips: Value in picking a scoreline

It says a lot about Andoni Iraola’s quality as a coach that this game is so difficult to call, analysis that is backed up by inviting prices on individual scores with football betting sites. The Cherries boss will feel he has the attacking talent to damage a Spurs side that has struggled to keep clean sheets this season.

Iraola has real threat at his disposal in the shape of Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier, a trio that play fast-paced football that often relies on one of them beating their nearest marker. Both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are prone to getting caught upfield, so Iraola may decide to hold his wingers high and wide to keep the Spurs full backs wary. Of course, this works both ways and the visitors will feel they should have ample space to exploit.

Postecoglou’s men desperately need to find some consistency alongside the gut-busting entertainment. A lack of control is severely halting their progress overall, even if the ultra-aggressive high line and pushing numbers forward have the potential to produce performances like we saw against Man City.

It’s these smaller games where the hard work needs to show week-to-week, and so far this season Spurs have fallen short of looking like they can secure a top-four spot, which really should be the minimum goal. In many ways, starting to win this type of game should be just as important as beating the elite for Ange’s project.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction 1: Spurs to win 2-1 - 10/1 William Hill

Bournemouth vs Spurs betting tips: Maddison can be the difference

If you fancy Spurs to show up but don’t want the plain odds of simply picking a win, betting sites have a number of options to increase your potential pay day. One particularly enticing shout is to add James Maddison as an anytime scorer after his stunning double at the Etihad.

Maddison’s performances often dictate how well Spurs play. His ability to find space, recycle possession and play forward-thinking passes opens up so much room for the rest of the team. Not just the forwards, too; Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma have more space to stretch their legs when Maddison is able to dictate.

The Englishman’s runs into the box defined Spurs’ win over City. He brushed the post with a clever free kick against Fulham last time out and has responded well to being benched against Aston Villa at the start of November.

Spurs fans will be desperate to see his darts throw celebration again, even if it doesn’t always mean they are on the right end of the result.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction 2: Tottenham to win, James Maddison anytime scorer - 13/2 Betway

