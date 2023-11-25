Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal face a difficult first challenge as the Premier League returns following the international break, and a trip to Brentford awaits Mikel Arteta’s side.

Brentford have already got the better of some of the top teams this season, drawing against Tottenham, and beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal will not want to drop any points in the title race and went into the weekend one point behind top-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal will have a chance to overtake Pep Guardiola’s men, should they drop points against Liverpool in the early kick off on Saturday, but Brentford will not be a straightforward opposition.

Saturday’s game will also be Arteta’s 200th in charge in all competitions, and he has the most wins compared to all previous Arsenal managers in that time period.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game; get the latest Brentford vs Arsenal odds and tips here.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal?

The match will take place at 5.30 pm GMT on Saturday 25 November at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports streamed through the Discovery + app, with coverage starting at 4.45 pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Aaron Ramsdale will start with David Raya ineligible to face his parent club, while Arteta remains optimistic that both Martin Odegaard and Ben White can feature, although a late decision might be made following Friday training.

Arteta also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is fit and available for the match.

Brentford defender Nathan Collins is ruled out after injuring ankle ligaments playing for the Republic of Ireland but Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste return after respective calf and shoulder injuries.

Josh Dasilva and Mikkel Damsgaard remain out though.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Havertz, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Odds

Brentford 10/3

Draw 21/10

Arsenal 4/6

Full odds here.

Prediction

It might not be straightforward, but Arsenal will manage to win. Brentford 1-2 Arsenal