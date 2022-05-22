Close Leeds' sensational draw with Man City in 2020

Leeds United travel to Brentford today knowing they must collect more points than Burnley today to stay in the Premier League.

After Everton secured their top-flight status for another season in midweek, it will be either Burnley or Leeds who follow Watford and Norwich down to the Championship. Burnley have a home match against Newcastle United but Leeds must concentrate on their own job against an 11th-place Brentford side who will be motivated to finish their impressive debut campaign top half.

“Going into the match we want to be aggressive, we know we want to win and if we win we give ourselves the best chance,” Leeds manager Jesse Marsch told reporters on Friday. “I’ve been in these situations before, if it’s the last day you need to know a bit of what's going on in the other matches. We will have communication with the team at half-time but the focus is to have a good start to bring ourselves into the match and get an early lead, and that can put pressure on Burnley.”

Follow all the action from the relegation battle below.