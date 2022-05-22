Brentford vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Will Leeds beat the drop? Follow all the action from the relegation battle as it happens
Leeds United travel to Brentford today knowing they must collect more points than Burnley today to stay in the Premier League.
After Everton secured their top-flight status for another season in midweek, it will be either Burnley or Leeds who follow Watford and Norwich down to the Championship. Burnley have a home match against Newcastle United but Leeds must concentrate on their own job against an 11th-place Brentford side who will be motivated to finish their impressive debut campaign top half.
“Going into the match we want to be aggressive, we know we want to win and if we win we give ourselves the best chance,” Leeds manager Jesse Marsch told reporters on Friday. “I’ve been in these situations before, if it’s the last day you need to know a bit of what's going on in the other matches. We will have communication with the team at half-time but the focus is to have a good start to bring ourselves into the match and get an early lead, and that can put pressure on Burnley.”
Follow all the action from the relegation battle below.
Leeds United’s manager Jesse Marsch is confident he will keep his job even if the club are relegated from the Premier League this afternoon.
The side have already dispatched of much-beloved boss Marcelo Bielsa this season after a spell of poor results but Marsch believes he won’t see the same fate.
He said: “When we talked about coming, this was about a long-term project and I’m thankful that the club committed to me in that way.
“Now you always know as a manager, when things get tough you never know what the future can hold. But I believe the connections we have made and the work, style and ideas of what we think this football life is, really mesh well together.
“The support I’ve had from everyone has been amazing, but right now in this moment I’m not thinking about the long-term project, only about Sunday and preparing for that.”
Burnley and Leeds United have asked the Premier League to form a panel to decide if Everton should be punished for breaching financial rules.
A joint letter from Burnley and Leeds was sent a week ago asking for the league to have an independent commission rapidly look into Everton’s financial losses.
The letter was sent before Everton secured its league survival with a game to spare on Thursday night. Burnley and Leeds are trying to avoid being the third and final team relegated on the final day of the season on Sunday.
The two clubs want to know where the league is at in investigating Everton’s losses of £371.8million over the last three years. The league allows clubs to record losses of only £105m over three years.
Leeds will have to pull off a win without some of their biggest stars this afternoon.
Dan James and Luke Ayling are suspended and Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts all out injured. Striker Patrick Bamford could return on the bench but he hasn’t played since March.
Burnley, meanwhile, have doubts in Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez and Matthew Lowton is suspended. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra are all unavailable.
The confirmed team news and line-ups are expected at 3pm for both clubs with kick-off coming at 4pm.
The heat is on for Leeds, and I don’t just mean the weather, as they need to win against Brentford this afternoon. Anything but three points would be risky for their top flight hopes with a loss meaning they would be playing Championship football next season.
While the pressure and emotion may be felt throughout the team, manager Jesse Marsch has urged his players to remain calm.
“I’ve tried to reiterate that it’s massively important for our players to feel that,” the boss said. “There was one match recently where I read a letter from a fan to the players beforehand. I said to them that it’s special to be a player for Leeds United and is unique in many ways.
“The letter said that the players are their heroes and I wanted to make sure they understood that.
“Yes, I know that big moments like this always stir a lot of emotion. But I hope the fans find a way, no matter what, to be at our side and to know we’re going to get this right on Sunday.”
Kick-off will be at 4pm today with all league matches kicking off at the same time.
So what do each side need to do to remain in the top flight? Heading into this final round both Leeds and Burnley are on 35 points but Leeds are the ones in the relegation zone due to goal difference.
For Leeds if they win they would need Burnley to draw or lose to stay up. If Burnley also win, Burnley would remain in the top flight.
If they draw they will need Burnley to lose to maintain their Premier League status. If Burnley also draw or win, Leeds would be relegated.
If they lose it's much more simple - they will be relegated.
For Burnley, if they win they will remain in the Premier League no matter the result of the Leeds match.
If Burnley draw, Burnley will need Leeds to also draw or lose their match to stay in the top flight.
If Burnley lose they will also need Leeds to lose their game or they would be relegated.
Who will stay up and who will go down? Leeds and Burnley go to the wire on this final day of the Premier League season...
