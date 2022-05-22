✕ Close Match Preview: Burnley vs Newcastle on 22/5/2022

Burnley host Newcastle United today knowing they must match or better Leeds’ result at Brentford to stay in the Premier League.

After Everton secured their top-flight status for another season in midweek, the final relegation spot will either go to Burnley or Leeds following Watford and Norwich to the Championship. Leeds take on an in-form Brentford side but Burnley must concentrate on their own performance against a 12th-place Newcastle side who will be motivated to finish off their impressive resurrection under Eddie Howe with a top-half spot.

“I think in every game we have had since I have been in, you’ve [the media have] said we must get something from it and the lads have been delivering,” Burnley manager Mike Jackson said this week. “They are used to that and that will stand them in good stead. We know Sunday is going to be emotional, we want to use some of it to have some fire but also take some out of it and attack the moment.”

Follow all the action from the relegation battle below.