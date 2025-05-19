Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: Arne Slot makes Trent Alexander-Arnold decision in Premier League clash
Liverpool continue their run-in with a trip to the south coast — with a decision to be made over their departing right-back
Liverpool continue their title tour as Arne Slot’s side visit Brighton in their penultimate outing of the Premier League season.
The champions have only a meeting with Crystal Palace to come and look to be on the beach — perhaps literally in some cases, with manager Slot using the time between fixtures to travel to the Balearic Islands to extend his celebrations.
The Dutchman nonetheless has a big selection call to make here, with the boos that accompanied Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Anfield last weekend surely in his thinking as he considers whether to give the departing full-back a start.
Brighton, meanwhile, still harbour very slim hopes of qualifying for European football next year. Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be looking for three points to take a step towards eighth place, which could be enough for a spot in the Conference League if Chelsea win that competition and fail to finish in the top six.
Either way, victory would be enough to make certain of a top-half finish. Follow all of the latest from the Amex Stadium with our live blog below:
Alexander-Arnold boos a 'step too far', says Carragher
Jamie Carragher said he understood why sections of Liverpool supporters wanted to express their anger towards Trent Alexander-Arnold but added that booing players while they are on the pitch is a “step too far”.
Carragher, who was at Liverpool for his entire career, explained on Sky Sports that fans were hurt by Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave but said he was disappointed to see them booing during the game.
Arne Slot does not regret playing Alexander-Arnold last week
Arne Slot said he would be prepared to play Trent Alexander-Arnold again this season after the departing Liverpool vice-captain was booed by some fans at Anfield last week.
“The thing I consider is I want to win a game of football and if we think we can win with Trent, I owe it to his team-mates and to the fans, because they (Liverpool) hired me to win as many games of football as possible,” said Slot.
“And if I think there’s a better chance of winning with Trent, then I will (pick him).
“If I think it’s a distraction or whatever can happen for us not to play a good game of football, then I might make another decision.”
Arne Slot enjoys holiday as he turns mind to next season
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was on the beach this week - quite literally, as he headed to party in Ibiza after the Reds won the Premier League.
Did you see me this week on social media?” the Dutchman quipped at his press conference. "But even if you are celebrating over there, it doesn't mean the whole day you aren't thinking about something else.
"But a larger part of my mind now is already into next season, than it would have been had the next two games still been decisive for us.
"It's a normal situation that my thoughts, if I'm on the couch tonight, are more into next season than they would have been if the games were still very important."
How Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win impacts the race for Europe
Brighton remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish, with a return to European football still on the cards for the Seagulls.
Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win has changed the picture only slightly, as the Eagles are heading into the Europa League regardless of where they finish in the Premier League.
What is the Liverpool team news?
For the visitors, Joe Gomez is the only injury absentee, though the England defender will hope to be back for the final game of the season next week.
Slot may go with a similarly strong line-up to the one he fielded against Arsenal, which mean Conor Bradley could start again ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Brighton team news
Joao Pedro will be available for Brighton again after serving his suspension, while both Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk will return to the squad after brief injury lay-offs.
The match will likely come too soon for Georginio Rutter, while James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu and Solly March remain sidelined until the end of the season.
Brighton vs Liverpool time and how to watch
When is Brighton vs Liverpool?
The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 19 May at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove.
How can I watch the match?
The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Sky Go.
Good evening
Brighton face Liverpool in the Premier League with the hosts still hunting potential European football after Crystal Palace won the FA Cup.
Both Brighton and Brentford can qualify for Europe through finishing eighth if certain circumstances fall their way, with Manchester City and Carabao Cup winners Newcastle likely qualifying for the Champions League through their own respective league finishes.
And so only one side has anything to really play for this evening, with Liverpool having been on holiday at points this week as they celebrate winning the Premier League title last month.
Arne Slot has previously admitted that it’ll be difficult to motivate his side for the rest of the season, but last week’s draw against Arsenal shows that the champions are still playing well despite having already wrapped up the title.
