Bruno Fernandes sends message to Erik ten Hag after Manchester United sack manager

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes thanked Erik ten Hag in a social media post shortly after the Dutchman was sacked just nine games into the Premier League season.

Ten Hag won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in his two-and-a-half years in charge and made Fernandes his captain after taking the armband off Harry Maguire in July 2023.

But United slumped to their worst-ever Premier League finish of 8th last campaign and results did not improve this season with just one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Fernandes, though, urged Manchester United supporters to remember the good times under Ten Hag and the two trophies they won together at Wembley.

“Thanks for everything boss!” Fernandes posted on Instagram. “I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us, I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”

After a 2-1 defeat to West Ham, the decision to sack Ten Hag was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge with immediate effect.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag with the FA Cup after victory at Wembley ( Getty Images )

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” a club statement said.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season but ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

Although United still spoke to potential replacements in the summer, Ten Hag received a one-year contract extension, as well as backing in the transfer window.

open image in gallery Ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager ( PA Wire )

But results and performances did not improve and defeat at West Ham leaves United 14th in the table, adding to the dismal home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, where Fernandes was sent off.

Van Nistelrooy joined Ten Hag’s coaching staff at the start of the season and his first match in charge will be Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Leicester City.

United’s new-look football operations department, who backed Ten Hag in the summer, arrived at the conclusion that performances would not improve under the Dutch coach.

In nine league matches this season, Ten Hag’s side scored just eight goals - the third lowest in the Premier League - and United have just one win in their last eight in all competitions.

United’s decision to sack Ten Hag has been described as unanimous, with chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe all aligned.