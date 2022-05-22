Burnley fc take on Newcastle United this afternoon knowing a victory will guarantee their Premier League survival.

The Clarets’ 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday crucially saw them rise out of the relegation zone courtesy of having a vastly superior goal difference than Leeds.

It will be no easy feat to take points off Newcastle, though, who continued their fine vein of form by all but ending Arsenal’s top-four hopes on Monday.

The Magpies could still snatch a place in the top half of the table with a victory, which would cap a remarkable turnaround since Eddie Howe joined the club.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at Turf Moor.

Where can I watch it?

The match has not been announced as one of Sky Sports’ live fixtures but highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez are doubts while Matthew Lowton is suspended for Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra are all unavailable.

Chris Wood, Fabian Schar and Ryan Fraser are doubts for Newcastle. Joe Willock, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo and Jamal Lewis are set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Long, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Barnes

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

Odds

Burnley 6/5

Draw 11/5

Newcastle 12/1

Prediction

Burnley will be squeezing every last drop to ensure themselves of survival while Newcastle may have expended the best of their efforts against Arsenal. In front of a roaring home crowd, the Clarets may well have enough sheer force of will to prevail. Burnley 2-1 Newcastle.