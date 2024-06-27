Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1719480919

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Updates and reaction as first-round ties are decided

The draw for the first round of the League Cup takes place ahead of the competition beginning in early August

Chris Wilson
Thursday 27 June 2024 10:35
Comments
The Carabao Cup first-round draw helps mark the start of the new domestic football season
The Carabao Cup first-round draw helps mark the start of the new domestic football season (PA)

With the country in the grip of international competition fever over Euro 2024, we may feel like the start of the 2024/25 season is something in the distant future.

However, this morning sees the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, with teams from the Championship to League Two learning their opponents at the start of what they hope will be a dream cup run.

The draw takes place at 11.30am, with a regionalised system meaning that teams are drawn against other sides from their respective region – either the 32-team southern section or 38-team northern section.

The majority of Premier League sides enter the competition at the second round, with the seven that are competing in European competition – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United – entering at the third-round stage.

Follow all the updates below as the ties are drawn from 11.30am onwards:

Carabao Cup first-round draw LIVE

The most successful sides in the League Cup are as follows:

Liverpool - 10 wins

Manchester City - 8 wins

Manchester United - 6 wins

Chelsea - 5 wins

Aston Villa - 5 wins

A total of 11 sides have won the competition once, including Luton in 1987/88, Stoke City in 1971/72 and Blackburn in 2001/02.

Chris Wilson27 June 2024 10:35
Carabao Cup first-round draw LIVE

A reminder that Premier League sides don’t enter the draw until the second round.

The 13 teams that aren’t in European competition - along with Luton and Burnley, who finished 18th and 19th in the Premier League last season – enter in the next round, with the other seven sides entering at the third-round stage.

Chris Wilson27 June 2024 10:30
Carabao Cup 2023/24

Last year’s edition of the League Cup was full of plenty of drama once more, as Liverpool eventually battled to a tense win over Chelsea in the final.

Virgil van Dijk scored a header in extra-time to seal the win for Liverpool, marking the tenth time the Reds have won the trophy. They’ve won the competition more than any other side, and twice more than nearest challengers Manchester City.

The win gave Jurgen Klopp a trophy in his final season in charge at the club.

Liverpool finally find a way to end improbable cup final affliction

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET): Virgil van Dijk’s header ended 447 minutes without scoring for the Reds in cup finals

Chris Wilson27 June 2024 10:25
Carabo Cup draw: Northern section draw numbers

1. Accrington Stanley 2. Barnsley

3. Barrow 4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Blackpool 6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City 8. Burton Albion

9. Carlisle United 10. Chesterfield

11. Crewe Alexandra 12. Derby County

13. Doncaster Rovers 14. Fleetwood Town

15. Grimsby Town 16. Harrogate Town

17. Huddersfield Town 18. Hull City

19. Leeds United 20. Lincoln City

21. Mansfield Town 22. Middlesbrough

23. Morecambe 24. Notts County

25. Port Vale 26. Preston North End

27. Rotherham United 28. Salford City

29. Sheffield United 30. Sheffield Wednesday

31. Shrewsbury Town 32. Stockport County

33. Stoke City 34. Sunderland

35. Tranmere Rovers 36. West Bromwich Albion

37. Wigan Athletic 38. Wrexham

Chris Wilson27 June 2024 10:15
Carabo Cup draw: Southern section draw numbers

1. AFC Wimbledon 2. Birmingham City

3. Bristol City 4. Bristol Rovers

5. Bromley 6. Cambridge United

7. Cardiff City 8. Charlton Athletic

9. Cheltenham Town 10. Colchester United

11. Coventry City 12. Crawley Town

13. Exeter City 14. Gillingham

15. Leyton Orient 16. Millwall

17. Milton Keynes Dons 18. Newport County

19. Northampton Town 20. Norwich City

21. Oxford United 22. Peterborough United

23. Plymouth Argyle 24. Portsmouth

25. Queens Park Rangers 26. Reading

27. Stevenage 28. Swansea City

29. Swindon Town 30. Walsall

31. Watford 32. Wycombe Wanderers

Chris Wilson27 June 2024 10:10
Carabao Cup draw LIVE

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw takes place at 11.30am and is live on Sky Sports News, and we’ll have all the information and updates you need.

Chris Wilson27 June 2024 10:05

