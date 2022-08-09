Carabao Cup draw: When is the second-round draw and how can I watch?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The draw for the second round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday evening as a number of Premier League teams enter the fray and learn who they will face as they begin their pursuit of silverware.

The first round consists of Championship, League One and League Two clubs battling it out - with the majority of those ties taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, although third-tier Cambridge stunned higher-division opponents in the form of Millwall with a 1-0 win in the opening fixture of this year’s competition last week.

However, the 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competition this season join for the second round, as they begin their journey to succeed Liverpool as Carabao Cup champions, after the Reds beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in February’s final.

The second-round draw remains regionalised before the remaining top-tier clubs enter in the third round and the road to Wembley kicks into even higher gear.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

The draw will take place following the conclusion of the first-round tie Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland (7.45pm KO) on Wednesday 10 August. Providing that game doesn’t go to penalties, the draw is likely to get underway between 9.45pm and 10pm.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, after their coverage of Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland. Sky’s Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw with former Owls striker Clinton Morrison and ex-Sunderland player Michael Gray selecting the ties.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Which clubs are in the draw?

The 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competition enter the Carabao Cup for the second round, alongside Burnley and Watford from the Championship and the winners of the 35 first-round ties.

The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.

When will the Carabao Cup second-round fixtures be held?

Second-round ties will be played in the week commencing August 22.

What are each team’s odds to win the Carabao Cup?

Manchester City 3/1

Liverpool 13/2

Chelsea 13/2

Tottenham 7/1

Manchester United 9/1

Arsenal 12/1

Newcastle 14/1

West Ham 16/1

Leicester 20/1

Aston Villa 20/1

Brighton 25/1

Everton 22/1

Crystal Palace 33/1

When do the remaining teams enter the Carabao Cup?

The seven Premier League competing in Europe this season - Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham - will enter at the third-round stage.