What time is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

With the current champions Manchester United being eliminated in the previous round, there will be a new winner of the Carabao Cup in 2024.

Of the teams remaining in the competition, Liverpool - who won the trophy in 2022 - are the favourites to lift the League Cup though they must first get past a strong West Ham United side on Wednesday night.

Last year’s runners-up, Newcastle United, suffered heartache at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who equalised late in stoppage time through Mykhailo Mudryk to force a 1-1 draw and the hosts would advance 4-2 on penalties.

Elsewhere, the in-form Everton suffered a setback with former Toffees boss Marco Silva guiding Fulham into the semi-finals. While the only non-Premier League club in the final four will be Middlesbrough, who had too much for League One’s Port Vale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup semi-final draw:

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The draw will take place on Wednesday 20 December following the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham United. It is expected to start around 10pm GMT. You can see the latest odds and tips for that quarter-final match here.

How to watch the draw?

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sport Football. The coverage starts at 7pm ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham. and the draw will be shown on the same channel following the game.

Who is in the semi-final draw?

Fulham

Chelsea

Middlesbrough

Liverpool or West Ham

When will the semi-final fixtures take place?

The first legs will take place on the week commencing 8th January.

The second legs will take place on the week commencing 21st January.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The league cup final will take place on Sunday 25 February 2024 at Wembley.