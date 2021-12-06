When is the Champions League knockout draw? Date, time and qualified teams for the round of 16

Everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 draw

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 06 December 2021 17:23
The Champions League group stage reaches its conclusion this week and a number of teams still have work to do to claim their place in the draw for the round of 16.

11 teams have so far booked their place in the knockout stages, including holders Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, with a further five spots up for grabs in the last round of fixtures this week.

The draw will then be made to determine the round of 16 ties, scheduled to take place in February and March next year, which will see the 16 remaining teams split into seeded and non-seeded sides ahead of the two-legged fixtures.

City, Liverpool and United have qualified as group winners which means they will be seeded and will be at home for the second leg in the next round, while Chelsea require a win against Zenit St Petersburg to be assured of top spot in their group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Friday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

Who has qualified for the round of 16 so far?

Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan and Ajax are already qualified ahead of the final round of group stage fixtures.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Sevilla are just some of the teams who must win this week to have a chance of going through.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

Chelsea - 6/1

PSG - 6/1

Manchester United - 16/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

