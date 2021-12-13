The Champions League group stage reached its conclusion at the start of December and all sides are confirmed for the draw for the round of 16.

Holders Chelsea, last season’s finalists Manchester City and fellow Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester United are joined by the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid - but Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams already out.

The draw will now be made to determine the round of 16 ties, scheduled to take place in February and March next year, which will see the remaining teams split into seeded and non-seeded sides ahead of the two-legged fixtures.

City, Liverpool and United have qualified as group winners which means they will be seeded and will be at home for the second leg in the next round, while Chelsea finished second after conceding late on against Zenit.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

The draw will take place live on BT Sport, who are the Champions League broadcasters in the UK.

Fans can also watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Who has qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1