The Champions League group stage will be redone after a technical error saw Manchester United’s ball left out of the sides eligible to face Atletico Madrid.

Several clubs complained to Uefa, stating that the integrity of the draw had been damaged, and Europe’s football governing body eventually agreed.

A new draw will take place at 2pm, with the previous round of ties, headlined by Manchester United vs PSG, now considered null and void.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have qualified as group winners which means they will remain seeded and will be at home for the second leg in the next round, while Chelsea finished second after conceding late on against Zenit.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 2pm GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

Fans can watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Who has qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1