Champions League draw LIVE: Man City and Celtic face blockbuster with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich tie
The draw for the Champions League play-offs takes place with Manchester City and Celtic set to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for a chance to reach the knockout stage.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are already through after claiming one of the top-eight spots in the inaugural league phase, but they will have to wait for next month’s last-16 draw for the knockout bracket to be fully set.
Premier League champions City scraped through by beating Club Brugge and, as the 22nd seeds, know they will face a true European heavyweight in the next round. Madrid and Bayern both failed to finish in the top-eight as well and one of them is guaranteed to face Pep Guardiola’s side, with the other playing Celtic.
Liverpool finished top of the league standings and will face one of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest, while Arsenal know one of AC Milan, PSV Feyenoord or Juventus awaits them. Aston Villa, the eighth seeds, can prepare for one of Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting or Club Brugge.
This morning’s draw in Nyon determine the play-offs and you can follow all the updates in the live blog below. The Europa League draw will follow at around 12pm GMT.
It was a rollercoaster, but Manchester City are safely through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League after coming from behind to beat Club Brugge 3-1 on the final day of group-stage action.
Mateo Kovacic, an own goal and Savinho stopped City stunningly crashing out after Raphael Onyedika gave Brugge a lead on the stroke of half-time but Pep Guardiola’s side have to settle for the play-offs after finishing outside of the top eight of the league phase.
Improbable collapses to Sporting, Feyenoord and Paris Saint-Germain left the 2023 European champions in a precarious position going into the final round.
But City kept their nerve to beat Club Brugge and advance, although a difficult path through to the Munich finals now awaits them with two European giants as their potential opponents.
City will be unseeded for Friday’s play-off draw but the Premier League side may take that after facing the possibility of crashing out altogether.
Who is in the play-off draw?
Atalanta, B. Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Brest, Celtic, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Juventus, Man City, Milan, Monaco, Paris, PSV, Real Madrid, Sporting CP
Who has qualified directly for the last 16?
The clubs who finished in the top eight of the group stage qualified directly for the last 16. Those teams are:
- 1st: Liverpool
- 2nd: Barcelona
- 3rd: Arsenal
- 4th: Inter Milan
- 5th: Atletico Madrid
- 6th: Bayer Leverkusen
- 7th: Lille
- 8th: Aston Villa
How does the draw work?
A great question.
The teams that finished between ninth and 16th in the league standings will be seeded for the play-offs draw, and they will each be drawn against an unseeded team that finished between 17th and 24th in the table.
The seeded team will have the slight advantage of playing the second leg at home.
Teams will also be paired together in the draw, so the two sides who finished ninth and 10th will be drawn against either the 23rd or 24th placed sides; the teams who finished 11th and 12th will be drawn against either the 21st or 22nd-placed sides, and so on.
The eight winners from the play-offs will meet the top eight from the league phase in the last 16, where straight knockout rounds will run all the way to the final.
When is the Champions League draw?
The Champions League play-offs draw will take place on 31 January 2025. The draw will take place from 11am GMT.
The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.
Good morning
The new Champions League format for 2025 will see the knockout play-off round in action for the first time in February, to decide which teams enter the last-16.
The top eight teams in the final Champions League league-phase table will automatically go through to the last 16. They will be joined by the winners from the play-offs; a set of eight two-legged ties between those clubs who finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.
There are five British sides in the Champions League, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Celtic all hoping to go far in the competition.
