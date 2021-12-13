Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

Everything you need to know ahead of the draw

Dylan Terry
Monday 13 December 2021 09:08
The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.

Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.

For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.

But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

The draw will take place live on BT Sport, who are the Champions League broadcasters in the UK.

Fans can also watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Who has qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

