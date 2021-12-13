Uefa will redo the Champions League draw this afternoon after a technical error led to this morning’s initial draw being “declared void”.

After being mistakenly drawn against Villarreal, who Manchester United had already faced in the group stage, a software mistake appeared to incorrectly block Ralf Rangnick’s side from then being eligible to face Atletico Madrid.

Several clubs complained to Uefa after the error and a new draw will now take place at 2pm.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups and remain among the seeded teams while Chelsea are unseeded after a surprise draw against Zenit.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 2pm GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

Fans can watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Who has qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1