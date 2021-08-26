Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents
Follow live as the four Premier League clubs learned their opponents for the first six matches of this year’s tournament
Follow live reaction after the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League group-stage draw tonight.
Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.
Chelsea were placed in Group H, which also included final hosts Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo, in Thursday’s draw for the competition. Premier League champions City were drawn in what seemed a particularly competitive Group A, also featuring 2020 semi-finalists Leipzig and Bruges.
Liverpool’s Group B was completed by Porto and AC Milan - winners of nine titles between them - with United also up against Atalanta and Young Boys.
Follow latest reaction and analysis from Istanbul:
Champions League draw
That’s it for the Champions League 2021/22 group stage draw. The first round of fixtures take place on the 14th and 15th of September.
Here’s a final reminder of the groups:
Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shahktar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo
Liverpool face Atletico Madrid after Champions League draw
Liverpool also face a challenging group stages. They’re drawn against the La Liga champions in Atletico Madrid as well as Porto and AC Milan.
Liverpool face Atletico Madrid after Champions League draw
The Reds have won the competition more times than any other British club
Manchester City face PSG after Champions League draw
It’s one of the tastiest ties of the group stage as Manchester City are drawn in Group A with Paris St. Germain.
If the rumours are true it could also see Cristiano Ronaldo face Lionel Messi once again. Providing Ronaldo joins Man City before the transfer window closes of course.
Manchester City face PSG after Champions League draw
Pep Guardiola’s side will face PSG, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in the group stage
Group A is undoubtably the Group of Death. Manchester City, Paris St Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. It is almost a carbon copy of Manchester United’s group from last season. We’ll have to see if Pep Guardiola’s men can top the group.
Liverpool have a tough group as well. They’re up against the La Liga champions Atletico Madrid as well as Champions League regulars Porto and AC Milan. It’ll be hard work for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
By far the easiest group for the English teams is Group F. Manchester United face Europa League winners Villarreal again as well as Atalanta and Young Boys. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thinking that he can beat all of those opponents.
Chelsea have a tough opponent in Juventus but Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo make Group H comfortable. Thomas Tuchel won’t be losing much sleep thinking about qualification here.
Champions League draw: Players of the year
Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins the Women’s player of the year award!
Chelsea’s Jorginho wins the Men’s player of the year award!
That’s it for the Champions League draw and awards ceremony. It was a great night for Barcelona women who swept up everything.
Champions League draw: Men’s coach of the year
Thomas Tuchel picks up the Men’s coach of the year award. Not bad for six months work.
Champions League draw: Women’s coach of the year
No surprises here. Barcelona Women’s coach Lluis Cortes picks up the award.
The final few awards will be announced and then we’ll dive into the Champions League groups.
