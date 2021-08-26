Liveupdated1630000327

Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents

Follow live as the four Premier League clubs learned their opponents for the first six matches of this year’s tournament

Michael Jones
Thursday 26 August 2021 18:52
comments
<p>The 2021/22 fixtures are decided </p>

The 2021/22 fixtures are decided

(REUTERS)

Follow live reaction after the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League group-stage draw tonight.

Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.

Chelsea were placed in Group H, which also included final hosts Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo, in Thursday’s draw for the competition. Premier League champions City were drawn in what seemed a particularly competitive Group A, also featuring 2020 semi-finalists Leipzig and Bruges.

Liverpool’s Group B was completed by Porto and AC Milan - winners of nine titles between them - with United also up against Atalanta and Young Boys.

Follow latest reaction and analysis from Istanbul:

Recommended

1629999642

Champions League draw

That’s it for the Champions League 2021/22 group stage draw. The first round of fixtures take place on the 14th and 15th of September.

Here’s a final reminder of the groups:

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:40
1629999425

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid after Champions League draw

Liverpool also face a challenging group stages. They’re drawn against the La Liga champions in Atletico Madrid as well as Porto and AC Milan.

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid after Champions League draw

The Reds have won the competition more times than any other British club

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:37
1629999178

Manchester City face PSG after Champions League draw

It’s one of the tastiest ties of the group stage as Manchester City are drawn in Group A with Paris St. Germain.

If the rumours are true it could also see Cristiano Ronaldo face Lionel Messi once again. Providing Ronaldo joins Man City before the transfer window closes of course.

Manchester City face PSG after Champions League draw

Pep Guardiola’s side will face PSG, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in the group stage

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:32
1629998990

Champions League draw: The Groups

Here’s another look at the full draw for the Champions League group stage:

Group A is undoubtably the Group of Death. Manchester City, Paris St Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. It is almost a carbon copy of Manchester United’s group from last season. We’ll have to see if Pep Guardiola’s men can top the group.

Liverpool have a tough group as well. They’re up against the La Liga champions Atletico Madrid as well as Champions League regulars Porto and AC Milan. It’ll be hard work for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

By far the easiest group for the English teams is Group F. Manchester United face Europa League winners Villarreal again as well as Atalanta and Young Boys. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thinking that he can beat all of those opponents.

Chelsea have a tough opponent in Juventus but Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo make Group H comfortable. Thomas Tuchel won’t be losing much sleep thinking about qualification here.

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:29
1629998630

Champions League draw: Players of the year

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins the Women’s player of the year award!

Chelsea’s Jorginho wins the Men’s player of the year award!

That’s it for the Champions League draw and awards ceremony. It was a great night for Barcelona women who swept up everything.

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:23
1629998337

Champions League draw: Men’s coach of the year

Thomas Tuchel picks up the Men’s coach of the year award. Not bad for six months work.

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:18
1629998277

Champions League draw: Women’s coach of the year

No surprises here. Barcelona Women’s coach Lluis Cortes picks up the award.

The final few awards will be announced and then we’ll dive into the Champions League groups.

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:17
1629998130

Champions League draw: Group stage draw

Champions League newcomers Sheriff Tiraspol close out the draw and join Real Madrid in Group D.

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:15
1629998068

Champions League draw: Group stage draw

Dynamo Kyiv have to go into Group E. That’s another tough group

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:14
1629998019

Champions League draw: Group stage draw

Malmo head into Group H with Chelsea.

Michael Jones26 August 2021 18:13

